Barber: What’s not to like about Raiders trading for Antonio Brown?

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 10, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Raiders are making a fantastic trade. They are acquiring one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. For now, that’s really all that matters.

I admit that upon hearing the news of Antonio Brown coming to Oakland — it should become official Wednesday, on the first day of the new league season — I couldn’t help but think of Khalil Mack. Head coach and team sultan Jon Gruden let Mack get away last September, he said, because the Raiders couldn’t handle two massive contracts. They were already on the hook to pay quarterback Derek Carr $22.5 million in 2018, and $19-20 million (none of it guaranteed, of course) over the next four seasons.

Mack, the brilliant defensive end, wanted to be the highest-paid defender in the NFL. As we would learn from the subsequent contracts he and Aaron Donald would sign in Chicago and Los Angeles, respectively, that meant well over $20 mil per year. Gruden and then-GM Reggie McKenzie insisted two mega-deals would tie the team’s hands under the NFL salary cap.

Strange, then, that the Raiders would agree to rework Brown’s contract, as several national sources have indicated, and pay him $50.125 million, and possibly up to $54.125 million with incentives, over three years.

You can give Antonio Brown, who will be 31 years old when the season starts and is one of the most divisive players in football, $18 million per year? But you can’t pay Khalil Mack, who was 27 and by all accounts a model locker-room presence, $22 million? (Ignoring the idea that the Raiders could have put franchise tag on Mack for considerably less than that.) I’ll never understand Gruden’s logic, and I believe he will come to regret the decision. Maybe he does already.

But Brown-vs.-Mack is a trap. The two transactions have little to do with one another, other than both existing within the same payroll structure.

Trading Mack to the Bears for a first-round draft choice (and change) was a mistake. I don’t ever expect to see it differently. But it’s a sunken cost. Nothing the Raiders do in 2019 will bring back that disruptive force on the edge. So you have to judge the AB trade on its merits. And they are considerable.

It’s hard to overstate how good this guy is. Honestly, he and Jerry Rice are probably the most complete wide receivers in NFL history. Brown does not have a weakness on the field. He’s fast as hell, he’s a leaper, he runs great routes, he has exceptional hands. There’s isn’t a route on which he can’t embarrass a cornerback.

Things went south for Brown’s Pittsburgh Steelers last year, and coach Mike Tomlin benched the wideout for the final game in a disciplinary move. And yet Brown finished the season with 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Do you know how many Raiders receivers have hit those three benchmarks in one season during the 60-year history of franchise? Nada. Tim Brown is the only Raider ever to break 100 catches; he had 104 in 1997. Tim Brown had more yards (1,408) in ’97 than Antonio Brown did in 2018. But Timmy scored just five touchdowns that year.

And that wasn’t even Antonio Brown’s best season. His numbers in 2015 look like something from the Missouri Valley Conference: 136 receptions, 1,834 yards and 10 touchdowns. The year before that, he put up 129/1,698/13. Both of those reception totals rank among the top four in NFL history.

Antonio Brown will be the best Raiders skill-position player since Tim Brown’s heyday. And that sentence makes sense only because Antonio is 30. Three years ago, I would have said he’s the best Raiders skill-position player since Marcus Allen, and the best ever to play in Oakland.

And what did Gruden and new general manager Mike Mayock sacrifice for this prize? Third- and fifth-round draft choices. In demanding a trade, Brown had found a trap door at Steelers headquarters, and the Raiders were waiting at the curb with the engine running.

Does the wide receiver bring some baggage to Oakland? Good lord, it’s more like a stack of steamer trunks bound for India during the British Raj.

Brown has proved himself to be selfish, combative and temperamental — even by wide receiver standards. The Steelers have long been considered one of the classiest organizations in the NFL, and Brown wasn’t happy there. So yeah, it’s a little worrisome to throw almost-Khalil money at a guy that emotionally unreliable.

He’s worth the risk, though. Especially when you consider the puny trade package the Raiders offered to get him.

I wouldn’t expect Brown to change his stripes. If things go poorly with the Raiders during their transition to Las Vegas, or if the passes don’t come his way frequently enough, he’ll be sullen. He may bristle under Gruden’s indiscreet leadership style. But the Raiders aren’t paying him for life. They need him to toe the line for just three years. The change of scenery, by itself, should be good for one or two.

And there’s one significant reason for optimism. A lot of Brown’s trouble in Pittsburgh was related to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. In fact, since this trade was announced is, one of the common refrains I’ve seen goes like this: “Antonio Brown couldn’t coexist with Big Ben, a Hall of Famer? Good luck catching passes from the inconsistent Derek Carr!”

But Brown’s beef with Roethlisberger had nothing to do with talent. Those two were probably the best pitch-and-catch tandem in the NFL during their time together. It was Roethlisberger’s attitude, and his elevated standing on the team, that made the receiver bristle. And I’m guessing some other guys had trouble with ol’ Ben.

Roethlisberger won two Super Bowls in Pittsburgh before Brown ever got there, and he’s a forceful personality. It was just a matter of time before the two butted heads.

Carr doesn’t have Roethlisberger’s track record, but I’m guessing he’s much easier to get along with. He leads with enthusiasm, not with authoritarian toughness. I’m not saying one is better than the other. But Carr is much less likely to get in Brown’s face at a practice. He might even be a pushover. That would be a different sort of problem if it weren’t for the presence of Gruden, who spends most of his time with the Raiders offense and would never let a player cow his quarterback.

The Khalil Mack trade still doesn’t make any sense, and likely never will. But the Antonio Brown trade does, for all sorts of reasons. It’s the sort of move that can do wonders for Gruden’s reputation, and Mayock’s. Who knows, maybe it will do the same for Brown’s.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine