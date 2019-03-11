Barber: What’s not to like about Raiders trading for Antonio Brown?

The Raiders are making a fantastic trade. They are acquiring one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. For now, that’s really all that matters.

I admit that upon hearing the news of Antonio Brown coming to Oakland — it should become official Wednesday, on the first day of the new league season — I couldn’t help but think of Khalil Mack. Head coach and team sultan Jon Gruden let Mack get away last September, he said, because the Raiders couldn’t handle two massive contracts. They were already on the hook to pay quarterback Derek Carr $22.5 million in 2018, and $19-20 million (none of it guaranteed, of course) over the next four seasons.

Mack, the brilliant defensive end, wanted to be the highest-paid defender in the NFL. As we would learn from the subsequent contracts he and Aaron Donald would sign in Chicago and Los Angeles, respectively, that meant well over $20 mil per year. Gruden and then-GM Reggie McKenzie insisted two mega-deals would tie the team’s hands under the NFL salary cap.

Strange, then, that the Raiders would agree to rework Brown’s contract, as several national sources have indicated, and pay him $50.125 million, and possibly up to $54.125 million with incentives, over three years.

You can give Antonio Brown, who will be 31 years old when the season starts and is one of the most divisive players in football, $18 million per year? But you can’t pay Khalil Mack, who was 27 and by all accounts a model locker-room presence, $22 million? (Ignoring the idea that the Raiders could have put franchise tag on Mack for considerably less than that.) I’ll never understand Gruden’s logic, and I believe he will come to regret the decision. Maybe he does already.

But Brown-vs.-Mack is a trap. The two transactions have little to do with one another, other than both existing within the same payroll structure.

Trading Mack to the Bears for a first-round draft choice (and change) was a mistake. I don’t ever expect to see it differently. But it’s a sunken cost. Nothing the Raiders do in 2019 will bring back that disruptive force on the edge. So you have to judge the AB trade on its merits. And they are considerable.

It’s hard to overstate how good this guy is. Honestly, he and Jerry Rice are probably the most complete wide receivers in NFL history. Brown does not have a weakness on the field. He’s fast as hell, he’s a leaper, he runs great routes, he has exceptional hands. There’s isn’t a route on which he can’t embarrass a cornerback.

Things went south for Brown’s Pittsburgh Steelers last year, and coach Mike Tomlin benched the wideout for the final game in a disciplinary move. And yet Brown finished the season with 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Do you know how many Raiders receivers have hit those three benchmarks in one season during the 60-year history of franchise? Nada. Tim Brown is the only Raider ever to break 100 catches; he had 104 in 1997. Tim Brown had more yards (1,408) in ’97 than Antonio Brown did in 2018. But Timmy scored just five touchdowns that year.

And that wasn’t even Antonio Brown’s best season. His numbers in 2015 look like something from the Missouri Valley Conference: 136 receptions, 1,834 yards and 10 touchdowns. The year before that, he put up 129/1,698/13. Both of those reception totals rank among the top four in NFL history.