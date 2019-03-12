As MLB managers skew younger, Bochy takes archetype into retirement

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.

If baseball teams never gave opportunities to promising, unheralded managerial candidates on the younger side of 40, it is possible Bruce Bochy would have never gotten his shot. In the fall of 1994, in the middle of the players’ strike that wiped out the postseason, the San Diego Padres took a chance on the strapping ex-catcher and made him, at 39, the youngest manager at that time in the National League. It was, we can now say with some certainty, an inspired hire.

Twenty-four years, 1,926 wins and three World Series titles later, the end is in sight for Bochy, now 63. Last month, he announced his 25th season as a manager, and his 13th with the San Francisco Giants, will be his last. On some future Saturday afternoon in July, he will almost certainly be on a stage in Cooperstown, New York — which every other manager with at least three World Series rings has graced — delivering his Hall of Fame induction speech in that familiar, deep growl of a voice.

And so, 6½ months from now — or 7½ if all breaks well for the Giants — baseball will lose another of its titans of the dugout, the wise, weathered and grizzled type of manager who is suddenly becoming extinct. Ten of the 25 winningest managers in history have worked in this decade, and when Bochy is gone, only one name on that list, Cleveland’s Terry Francona, will remain.

If recent history is any guide, Bochy’s replacement will be significantly younger, cheaper and most likely lacking in big league managerial experience. The bold move the Padres made in making Bochy a first-time manager has become the norm in an industry transformed by the rise of analytics-focused front offices.

The past two offseasons have seen 12 managerial changes, and in only one case — the Detroit Tigers at the end of 2018, going from 48-year-old Brad Ausmus to 60-year-old Ron Gardenhire — did the team choose an older man. In the other 11 cases, including all six this winter, the new managers were an average of 16 years younger than their predecessor; in 10 of those 11 cases, the new manager had no big league managing experience.

“I don’t know what the future holds for the profession,” Bochy said Saturday morning at Scottsdale Stadium before the Giants’ spring training game. “Managers are getting younger, and maybe more analytical. … I started when I was 39 — so I was one of those young guys. I don’t forget that. I was fortunate I had a young general manager, Randy Smith, who took a chance on a young Bruce Bochy as manager. I was the youngest manager in the game at the time, and now I’m going out the oldest.”

Farhan Zaidi, the Giants’ new president of baseball operations, has revealed little about his process or preferences for a new manager, saying in the wake of Bochy’s announcement: “I’m sure there will be conversations and inquiries along the way, but it’s not the focus (right now) for us. … When we get to that point, it’s going to be a collective process. There are a lot of people who will draw on their experiences to bring names (of candidates) to the table.”