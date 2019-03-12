Barber: Klay Thompson was wrong about quiet Warriors fans

Klay Thompson, of all people, opened a little wound after the Warriors’ pathetic loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. I did not cover that game, but I know there was a lot of weirdness. Like coach Steve Kerr, caught by lip readers as he profanely complained about forward Draymond Green. Like a locker room nearly empty by the time it was opened to the media.

And this from Thompson as he sat at the post-game podium: “And I expect our crowd to be little more into it, too. Like, I know it’s not the playoffs, but it is our last go-around at Oracle. At least you could stand up or something if we make a good play. Especially in the beginning, we need that energy, especially this time of the year. It’s hard to conjure up energy every single night ’cause you’re looking forward to the playoffs and that run. So we expect our fans to kind of bring that from the jump.”

It was a shot across the bow, fired by the most unlikely cannon. Thompson is always unfiltered, yes. But he’s not a complainer. Or a blamer. And here he was, coming at Warriors fans for their lack of ardor during that night’s game.

Forget the fact that, from what I heard on TV and from other writers, the energy at Oracle Arena on Sunday was pretty typical for a Warriors game. Even if it were subpar, Thompson had opened an interesting debate. Is the fans’ job to pump up their favorite team? Or is it the job of fans to react — to reward a great play with a rousing ovation?

And the answer is no, to both questions. Rooting is never a job, unless you work for the team. It’s an expensive hobby.

Actually, I’ll offer one exception. Sports fans should be required to maintain a certain degree of civility at the arena or stadium. Offensive language has no place in the stands, nor does close-proximity aggression toward the players — certainly not physical contact.

Beyond that, fans don’t have a job. Their jobs lie elsewhere — at the front of a classroom or behind the wheel of a UPS truck or rocking babies to sleep, or wherever. Even if you love what you do, life can feel like an unrelenting series of tasks, errands and responsibilities.

Except at the game. That’s precisely where you go to escape work for two or three hours. And what you do there is your choice.

Thompson’s grievance reminded me of an argument that went into heavy rotation last summer. The A’s were headed for a 97-win season, yet they would average less than 20,000 fans per home game, ranking 26th among the 30 teams of Major League Baseball. A lot of people blamed this disconnect on the townsfolk of the Bay Area. You’d hear things like, “It’s criminal how people are ignoring this exciting young team.”

Their loss, I guess. But no one — not a single person — was obligated to pay for tickets to an A’s game in 2018, or any other team in any other year.

If the A’s were hitting home runs and cycling through an incredible cast of relief pitchers and still playing before empty seats at the Oakland Coliseum, the onus falls solely on the organization. Perhaps they should have given their fans a new stadium years ago, rather than beckoning them to a concrete slab with odorous bathrooms and a giant tower of seats blotting out the sun to the east. Maybe they shouldn’t have declared victory in their pursuit of a new Oakland ballpark, more than once, only to see the plans fizzle. Maybe they shouldn’t have made a tradition of trading away good young players as soon as they became expensive.