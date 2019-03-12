Barber: Klay Thompson was wrong about quiet Warriors fans

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 11, 2019

Klay Thompson, of all people, opened a little wound after the Warriors’ pathetic loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. I did not cover that game, but I know there was a lot of weirdness. Like coach Steve Kerr, caught by lip readers as he profanely complained about forward Draymond Green. Like a locker room nearly empty by the time it was opened to the media.

And this from Thompson as he sat at the post-game podium: “And I expect our crowd to be little more into it, too. Like, I know it’s not the playoffs, but it is our last go-around at Oracle. At least you could stand up or something if we make a good play. Especially in the beginning, we need that energy, especially this time of the year. It’s hard to conjure up energy every single night ’cause you’re looking forward to the playoffs and that run. So we expect our fans to kind of bring that from the jump.”

It was a shot across the bow, fired by the most unlikely cannon. Thompson is always unfiltered, yes. But he’s not a complainer. Or a blamer. And here he was, coming at Warriors fans for their lack of ardor during that night’s game.

Forget the fact that, from what I heard on TV and from other writers, the energy at Oracle Arena on Sunday was pretty typical for a Warriors game. Even if it were subpar, Thompson had opened an interesting debate. Is the fans’ job to pump up their favorite team? Or is it the job of fans to react — to reward a great play with a rousing ovation?

And the answer is no, to both questions. Rooting is never a job, unless you work for the team. It’s an expensive hobby.

Actually, I’ll offer one exception. Sports fans should be required to maintain a certain degree of civility at the arena or stadium. Offensive language has no place in the stands, nor does close-proximity aggression toward the players — certainly not physical contact.

Beyond that, fans don’t have a job. Their jobs lie elsewhere — at the front of a classroom or behind the wheel of a UPS truck or rocking babies to sleep, or wherever. Even if you love what you do, life can feel like an unrelenting series of tasks, errands and responsibilities.

Except at the game. That’s precisely where you go to escape work for two or three hours. And what you do there is your choice.

Thompson’s grievance reminded me of an argument that went into heavy rotation last summer. The A’s were headed for a 97-win season, yet they would average less than 20,000 fans per home game, ranking 26th among the 30 teams of Major League Baseball. A lot of people blamed this disconnect on the townsfolk of the Bay Area. You’d hear things like, “It’s criminal how people are ignoring this exciting young team.”

Their loss, I guess. But no one — not a single person — was obligated to pay for tickets to an A’s game in 2018, or any other team in any other year.

If the A’s were hitting home runs and cycling through an incredible cast of relief pitchers and still playing before empty seats at the Oakland Coliseum, the onus falls solely on the organization. Perhaps they should have given their fans a new stadium years ago, rather than beckoning them to a concrete slab with odorous bathrooms and a giant tower of seats blotting out the sun to the east. Maybe they shouldn’t have declared victory in their pursuit of a new Oakland ballpark, more than once, only to see the plans fizzle. Maybe they shouldn’t have made a tradition of trading away good young players as soon as they became expensive.

And you know what? Even if the A’s had done everything right, it’s still their problem if no one is showing up to games. And it’s the Warriors’ problem if their fans aren’t blowing out the windows from the inside of Oracle Arena. Are you not entertained? No? Blame the product, not the consumer.

Don’t forget what people are paying for rents and mortgages around here. Remember what parking and food cost at a professional sporting event. Consider how much it dents a wallet to buy two upper-level seats at a Warriors game. These are significant investments for most families. Just to show up is a sign of loyalty. Additional duties end the minute a fan walks through the door.

Kerr understands all of this. Monday, after what the coach likes to call a “get what you need” day for his players, I asked him about the obligations a sports fan holds toward his/her team.

“I don’t think there are any obligations,” Kerr said. “I’m trying to think of it as a fan. I’m a big sports fan. I have my teams that I cheer for. … But no, there’s no obligation. People follow us, people are sports fans because they’re interested in the team, and the sport and the energy of it all. It’s on the team to make it interesting, to make it compelling, and I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that here. We’ve been blessed to have amazing fans here in the Bay Area. So it all ties together. Let’s put a better effort out on the floor and give our fans something to cheer for.”

Another reporter followed up, asking specifically about Thompson’s post-game comments.

“I think I understand what he was talking about,” Kerr offered. “But like I said, it’s all tied together. When you play well, when you play with a great energy and a great pace and spirit, fans are gonna naturally be more excited. And on the flip side, the fans were probably more excited five years ago than they are now because the journey was fresh and new.”

Have Warriors fans grown jaded? You bet they have. It’s a natural consequence of the team’s enduring success on the court. But they have that right. They can be as jaded, or as snotty, or as dismissive, or as distracted, or as flat as they want to be.

The funny thing is, Thompson knows this as well as anyone. He let it slip Sunday night. To pick up on that last quote of his: “So we expect our fans to kind of bring that from the jump. It’s like us, though. You can’t bring it every night.”

Bingo. Thompson was asking the Oracle crowd to muster their animation for every opening tip-off and maintain it through good and bad — to love unconditionally a championship-caliber team that had been blown out on the same court less than a week earlier by the Boston Celtics, and was in the process of falling to the worst team in the Western Conference.

It was a lot to ask of a group of spectators who are among the most vocal in the NBA. Thompson was accusing Warriors fans of failing at their jobs, instead of recognizing them for what they are: dedicated volunteers who can’t always be bothered to chant “M-V-P!” or “Ref, you suck!” at full throat. Thompson is beloved; the fans will certainly forgive him. But he, of all people, should understand what it means to have an off night.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

