Giants' Yangervis Solarte plays with joy despite personal loss

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona ­—Yangervis Solarte has every excuse to be tense.

His three daughters — Yanliett, Yuliett and Yulianna — are home in Florida as Solarte competes for a roster spot with the San Francisco Giants at spring training in Arizona.

He doesn’t know when exactly he’ll see them again and he’s uncertain if he’ll finish the spring with a major league job in hand.

Through the pain of separation and the trials of competition, Solarte remains remarkably calm.

“When you have a passion like this, no matter what, that’s in my heart,” Solarte said. “To play baseball and come in here and do my best.”

Solarte’s perspective isn’t like that of most professional baseball players. His outlook on life isn’t shaped by what transpires on the diamond, but instead by a family that has endured tragedy off of it.

In September 2016, Solarte’s wife, Yuliett, died due to complications from cancer at the age of 31. A Cuban immigrant to the United States, Yuliett was diagnosed with tumors on her liver after the couple’s third daughter was born two months ahead of her due date.

Yuliett passed away during the final days of the best season of Solarte’s career. In her last months, Yuliett implored Solarte to continue playing baseball so he could inspire their daughters and chase his dream.

After Yuliett’s diagnosis, Solarte and his wife sat down to write out goals for the 2016 season, his second with the San Diego Padres. They chose to focus on the No. 7, setting targets for a .270 batting average, 70 RBIs and fewer than 70 strikeouts.

“The number seven is really important for us because she told me before that God created the world in seven days,” Solarte said. “I never forget about that.”

Near the end of the 2016 season, Solarte stepped away from baseball to care for Yuliett. She passed away on Sept. 17, 2016 with two weeks left on the schedule. Solarte missed eight games before returning to the field so he could pursue one of the goals he set with his late wife.

With 68 RBIs to his name, Solarte recorded an RBI single against the Giants on Sept. 25 to inch closer to his target. Three days later, he hit a ninth-inning double to reach the 70-RBI threshold for the first time in his career.

“It was unbelievable,” Solarte said. “I remember when I got to second base, I said, ‘Wow, everything is possible.’”

Two and a half years after his wife’s death, Solarte remains driven by what’s possible. After a rough second half in Toronto last season, Solarte was undeterred by having to sign a minor league deal instead of a major league contract, noting that he secured his first job with the Yankees in similar fashion.

He isn’t overwhelmed by an infield full of returning starters, as Solarte announced he’s willing to play any position that helps the team. Selflessness comes naturally to Solarte, who has impressed manager Bruce Bochy and others with his positive demeanor in the clubhouse.

“When you go through so much in life, you’re grateful to get up and do whatever you’re doing,” teammate Pablo Sandoval said. “I’m happy for him because I’ve known him from the time we were little kids and I know how hard he’s worked to get to this point.”