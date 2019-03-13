All-League selections for NBL, VVAL basketball

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 12, 2019

North Bay League-Oak Division boys

MVPs

Nathan Capurro, senior, Cardinal Newman

Harvey Rouleau, senior, Montgomery

Defensive Player of the Year

Christian Gutierrez, senior, Piner

First team

Andre Gaudreau, senior, Santa Rosa

Grant Goodwin, senior, Santa Rosa

Scott Erickson, senior, Piner

Chauncey Leberthon, senior, Cardinal Newman

Marcus Vidaurri, senior, Cardinal Newman

Second team

Chris Gutierrez, senior, Piner

Mason Friesh, senior, Cardinal Newman

Brandon Lucas, junior, Montgomery

Trevor Smith, junior, Cardinal Newman

Emosi Tuinabewa, junior, Montgomery

Honorable mention

Adonis Gutierrez, junior, Piner

Christian Jernigan, junior, Windsor

Jordan Merical, senior, Windsor

Jalen Prince, senior, Santa Rosa

Devon Ramirez, junior, Montgomery

Jared Sadler, junior, Piner

Quinn Vermeulen, senior, Analy

Coach of the Year

Tom Bonfigli, Cardinal Newman

North Bay League-Redwood Division boys

MVP

Trey Chapman, senior, Healdsburg

Defensive Player of the Year

Alejandro Garcia, senior, Maria Carrillo

Xzavier Vasquez, junior, Healdsburg

First team

Connor Barbato, senior, Rancho Cotate

Austin Ehrlicher, sophomore, Maria Carrillo

Quincy Hayes, junior, Ukiah

Dylan Hayman, sophomore, Healdsburg

Vincent Martinez, junior, Elsie Allen

Second team

Jack Balestrieri, senior, Maria Carrillo

Garrett Jepson, senior, Maria Carrillo

Derek O’Gorman, senior, Rancho Cotate

Thomas Siegert, senior, El Molino

Xzavier Vasquez, junior, Healdsburg

Honorable mention

Gregg Cordova, senior, Maria Carrillo

Alan Crosby Jr., senior, Rancho Cotate

Graham MacDonald, freshman, Healdsburg

Riley Rohrbough, junior, Ukiah

Sam Wilson-Mietz, senior, El Molino

Coach of the Year

Yasha Mokaram, Healdsburg

Vine Valley Athletic League boys

MVP

Zach Swim, Napa

Defensive Player of the Year

Steven Blume, Napa

First team

Jack Boydell, Sonoma Valley

Garrett Siebels, Casa Grande

Kenny Alexander, Petaluma

Grant Polk, Vintage

Oliver Aandahl, American Canyon

Brock Bowers, Napa

Second team

Liam McDevitt, Justin Siena

Gabriel Patrick, American Canyon

Jared Rendon, Vintage

Tyler Garrett, Sonoma Valley

Noah Bailey, Casa Grande

Robbie Isetta, Petaluma

Honorable mention

Esteban Bermudez, Petaluma

Barrett Donohoe, Justin Siena

Riley Phelan, Sonoma Valley

Sam Johannessen, American Canyon

Eric Thomas, American Canyon

Taiju Grant, Casa Grande

Blake Murray, Vintage

Coach of the Year

Zach Cook, Napa

North Bay League-Oak Division girls

MVPs

Avery Cargill, senior, Cardinal Newman

Anya Choice, junior, Cardinal Newman

First team

Sierra Atkins, senior, Analy

Ashleigh Barr, junior, Montgomery

Aysia Dural, sophomore, Cardinal Newman

Trinity Hawkins, senior, Montgomery

Lani Lincoln, senior, Ukiah

Emma Nordby, junior, Cardinal Newman

Tori Rusotti, senior, Windsor

Second team

Christina Bacci, junior, Cardinal Newman

Kamaren Codding, junior, Santa Rosa

Meredith Gilbertson, freshman, Windsor

Ivy Lea, senior, Montgomery

Lucca Lowenberg, freshman, Analy

Ciarah Michalik, junior, Montgomery

M.J. Thomsen, junior, Santa Rosa

Honorable mention

Grace Boyle, freshman, Windsor

Isabel Housman, senior, Analy

Amaya Macandog, senior, Ukiah

Riley Mendoza, senior, Ukiah

Kerrigan Nevill, senior, Ukiah

Reese Searcy, freshman, Cardinal Newman

McKenzie Weinmann, senior, Montgomery

North Bay League-Redwood Division girls

MVPs

Hannah Webb, junior, Healdsburg

Makenna Menton-Porter, senior, Rancho Cotate

First team

Mckenna Chantha, senior, Piner

Kierra Johnson, senior, Rancho Cotate

Aleah Molina, junior, Healdsburg

Keyonee Neal, junior, Rancho Cotate

Sarah Tait, freshman, Piner

Second team

Grace Anderson, senior, El Molino

Leslie Bejaran, junior, Rancho Cotate

Sophia Pickering, sophomore, Healdsburg

Ellie Roan, freshman, El Molino

Kristina Singleton, junior, Maria Carrillo

Honorable mention

Daniela Bangsberg, senior, Maria Carrillo

Evelin Cardanas, senior, Piner

April Hammack, senior, Piner

Biviana Lopez, junior, Elsie Allen

Karely Vazquez, junior, Elsie Allen

Hailee Walker, junior, El Molino

Vine Valley Athletic League girls

MVP

Alyssa Andrews, Vintage

Defensive Player of the Year

Nicole Gleeson, Vintage

Coach of the Year

Joe Donohoe, Vintage

First team

Carly Johnson, Napa

Kate Ilsley, Vintage

Ashlee Whittemore, Justin Siena

Trinity Merwin, Casa Grande

Sheriene Arikat, Petaluma

Kennedy Midgley, Sonoma

Second team

Siena Young, Napa

Isabella Wright, Justin Siena

Robyn Yan, American Canyon

Annie Neles, Sonoma

Samantha Dedrickson, Casa Grande

Emma Reese, Casa Grande

Honorable mention

Maizy Armstrong-Brown, Napa

Maya Sapienza, Vintage

Morgan Groves, Vintage

Trinity Billingsley, American Canyon

Adriauna Samodio, American Canyon

Alexis Woodsen, American Canyon

Ella Thatcher, Justin Siena

Kaileigh Pate, Petaluma

Rose Nevin, Petaluma

Sophie Lucchetti, Sonoma Valley

Shauna Johnston, Sonoma Valley

Jennifer Loyo, Casa Grande

Sophia Gardea, Casa Grande

