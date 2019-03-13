All-League selections for NBL, VVAL basketball
North Bay League-Oak Division boys
MVPs
Nathan Capurro, senior, Cardinal Newman
Harvey Rouleau, senior, Montgomery
Defensive Player of the Year
Christian Gutierrez, senior, Piner
First team
Andre Gaudreau, senior, Santa Rosa
Grant Goodwin, senior, Santa Rosa
Scott Erickson, senior, Piner
Chauncey Leberthon, senior, Cardinal Newman
Marcus Vidaurri, senior, Cardinal Newman
Second team
Chris Gutierrez, senior, Piner
Mason Friesh, senior, Cardinal Newman
Brandon Lucas, junior, Montgomery
Trevor Smith, junior, Cardinal Newman
Emosi Tuinabewa, junior, Montgomery
Honorable mention
Adonis Gutierrez, junior, Piner
Christian Jernigan, junior, Windsor
Jordan Merical, senior, Windsor
Jalen Prince, senior, Santa Rosa
Devon Ramirez, junior, Montgomery
Jared Sadler, junior, Piner
Quinn Vermeulen, senior, Analy
Coach of the Year
Tom Bonfigli, Cardinal Newman
North Bay League-Redwood Division boys
MVP
Trey Chapman, senior, Healdsburg
Defensive Player of the Year
Alejandro Garcia, senior, Maria Carrillo
Xzavier Vasquez, junior, Healdsburg
First team
Connor Barbato, senior, Rancho Cotate
Austin Ehrlicher, sophomore, Maria Carrillo
Quincy Hayes, junior, Ukiah
Dylan Hayman, sophomore, Healdsburg
Vincent Martinez, junior, Elsie Allen
Second team
Jack Balestrieri, senior, Maria Carrillo
Garrett Jepson, senior, Maria Carrillo
Derek O’Gorman, senior, Rancho Cotate
Thomas Siegert, senior, El Molino
Xzavier Vasquez, junior, Healdsburg
Honorable mention
Gregg Cordova, senior, Maria Carrillo
Alan Crosby Jr., senior, Rancho Cotate
Graham MacDonald, freshman, Healdsburg
Riley Rohrbough, junior, Ukiah
Sam Wilson-Mietz, senior, El Molino
Coach of the Year
Yasha Mokaram, Healdsburg
Vine Valley Athletic League boys
MVP
Zach Swim, Napa
Defensive Player of the Year
Steven Blume, Napa
First team
Jack Boydell, Sonoma Valley
Garrett Siebels, Casa Grande
Kenny Alexander, Petaluma
Grant Polk, Vintage
Oliver Aandahl, American Canyon
Brock Bowers, Napa
Second team
Liam McDevitt, Justin Siena
Gabriel Patrick, American Canyon
Jared Rendon, Vintage
Tyler Garrett, Sonoma Valley
Noah Bailey, Casa Grande
Robbie Isetta, Petaluma
Honorable mention
Esteban Bermudez, Petaluma
Barrett Donohoe, Justin Siena
Riley Phelan, Sonoma Valley
Sam Johannessen, American Canyon
Eric Thomas, American Canyon
Taiju Grant, Casa Grande
Blake Murray, Vintage
Coach of the Year
Zach Cook, Napa
North Bay League-Oak Division girls
MVPs
Avery Cargill, senior, Cardinal Newman
Anya Choice, junior, Cardinal Newman
First team
Sierra Atkins, senior, Analy
Ashleigh Barr, junior, Montgomery
Aysia Dural, sophomore, Cardinal Newman
Trinity Hawkins, senior, Montgomery
Lani Lincoln, senior, Ukiah
Emma Nordby, junior, Cardinal Newman
Tori Rusotti, senior, Windsor
Second team
Christina Bacci, junior, Cardinal Newman
Kamaren Codding, junior, Santa Rosa
Meredith Gilbertson, freshman, Windsor
Ivy Lea, senior, Montgomery
Lucca Lowenberg, freshman, Analy
Ciarah Michalik, junior, Montgomery
M.J. Thomsen, junior, Santa Rosa
Honorable mention
Grace Boyle, freshman, Windsor
Isabel Housman, senior, Analy
Amaya Macandog, senior, Ukiah
Riley Mendoza, senior, Ukiah
Kerrigan Nevill, senior, Ukiah
Reese Searcy, freshman, Cardinal Newman
McKenzie Weinmann, senior, Montgomery
North Bay League-Redwood Division girls
MVPs
Hannah Webb, junior, Healdsburg
Makenna Menton-Porter, senior, Rancho Cotate