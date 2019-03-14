All-League soccer honors for NBL Oak, Redwood
North Bay League-Oak Division boys
MVP
Zack Batchelder, junior, Montgomery
First team
Kevin Welch, junior, Montgomery
Alejandro Oliveros, senior, Montgomery
Calvin Perkins, senior, Montgomery
Emmanuel Padilla, sophomore, Montgomery
James Valencia, senior, Healdsburg
Daniel Lopez, senior, Healdsburg
Eric Guzman, senior, Healdsburg
Ivan Mojica, senior, Elsie Allen
Daniel Estupinan, senior, Elsie Allen
Jonathan Juarez, senior, Rancho Cotate
Anthony Fontanelli, senior, Rancho Cotate
Eliseo Reyes, junior, Santa Rosa
Zachary Perez, senior, Windsor
Second team
Noa Maurer-Mabanglo, sophomore, Montgomery
Carlos Villanueva, senior, Montgomery
Oscar Roque, senior, Montgomery
Oswaldo Rojas, sophomore, Montgomery
Arturo Ortiz, senior, Healdsburg
Orion Von Rohr, senior, Healdsburg
Jesus Perez, freshman, Healdsburg
Gael Cervera, junior, Elsie Allen
Cesar Zaragoza, senior, Elsie Allen
Martin Solorio, senior, Rancho Cotate
Diego Franco, senior, Rancho Cotate
Kaito Maehara Jr., junior, Santa Rosa
Federico Reyes, senior, Windsor
Coach of the Year
Jon Schwan, Montgomery
North Bay League-Redwood Division boys
MVP
Ryan Dieter, senior, Maria Carrillo
First team
Edgar Guerra, sophomore, Maria Carrillo
Matt Wojick, junior, Maria Carrillo
Javier Tovar, senior, Maria Carrillo
Rohan Crossland, junior, Maria Carrillo
Andrey Castellanos, sophomore, Roseland University Prep
Alan Arquieta, senior, Roseland University Prep
Jose Pineda, senior, Roseland University Prep
Joshua Thompson, senior, Cardinal Newman
Matthew Nielson, senior, Cardinal Newman
Matthew Forsell, senior, Cardinal Newman
Alexis Dominquez, junior, Piner
Sergio Villagomez, junior, Piner
Charles Janssen, senior, Analy
Jackson Tilden-Browe, senior, Analy
Sergio Sanchez, senior, El Molino
Santos Fuentes, senior, Ukiah
Second team
Oswaldo Rodriguez, freshman, Maria Carrillo
Justin Simpson, senior, Maria Carrillo
James Roh, junior, Maria Carrillo
Derek Uemura, sophomore, Maria Carrillo
Martin Hernandez, sophomore, Roseland University Prep
Brian Cruz, junior, Roseland University Prep
Angel Barajas, sophomore, Roseland University Prep
Shea Batchelder, sophomore, Cardinal Newman
Justin Patterson, junior, Cardinal Newman
Creighton Anderson-Soria, junior, Cardinal Newman
Josh Kamdar, senior, Piner
Alex Climaco, junior, Piner
Sam Housman, senior, Analy
Lucas Martin, senior, Analy
Logan Myers, senior, El Molino
Eddie Galarza, senior, Ukiah
Coach of the Year
Trevor Brady, Maria Carrillo
North Bay League-Oak Division girls
MVP, Offense
Cindy Arteaga, senior, Montgomery
MVP, Defense
Taylor Little, junior, Maria Carrillo
First team
Kathy Monroy, senior, Montgomery
Abria Brooker, junior, Montgomery
Micky Rosenbaum, junior, Montgomery
Christina Cawood, junior, Montgomery
Keely Roy, senior, Cardinal Newman
Ella Wright, senior, Cardinal Newman
Claire Hernandez, junior, Cardinal Newman
Francis O’Donnell, senior, Maria Carrillo
Brynn Howard, junior, Maria Carrillo
Teagan Coleman, senior, Maria Carrillo
Emma Corcoran, freshman, Windsor
Lola Gugel, sophomore, Windsor
Tannin Klunis, senior, Analy
Isabel Housman, senior, Analy
Sophie Vargas, junior, Sonoma Academy
Bella Loflin, sophomore, Ukiah
Second team
Boston Girman, freshman, Montgomery
Angelica Barragan, freshman, Montgomery
Paige Foster, junior, Cardinal Newman
Calla Liu, sophomore, Cardinal Newman
Ashley Frye, junior, Maria Carrillo
Ally Fisicaro, junior, Maria Carrillo
Olivia Holdenried, sophomore, Windsor
Emily Ott, freshman, Windsor
Kaija Bazzano, junior, Analy
Macee Wacholz, junior, Analy
Gabby Ziemer, junior, Sonoma Academy
Quoya Mann, junior, Sonoma Academy
Jordyn Van Camp, sophomore, Ukiah
Elle Clausen, senior, Ukiah
North Bay League-Redwood Division girls
MVP, Offense
Oli Ruggles, senior, Santa Rosa
MVP, Defense
Alesi Vadranwale, freshman, Rancho Cotate
Anika Williams, senior, Santa Rosa
First team
Dom Garzoli, senior, Santa Rosa
Jenna Lopez, junior, Santa Rosa
Sophia Doig, junior, Santa Rosa
Chelsea Juarez-Flores, sophomore, Santa Rosa
Katlin Slatt, freshman, Rancho Cotate
Kaila Misi, sophomore, Rancho Cotate
Alexia Acosta, senior, Rancho Cotate
Hannah Tavares, senior, Piner
Alina Rainey, sophomore, Piner
Bridget Niclaes, senior, El Molino
Lily Dittman, senior, El Molino
Susie Gutierrez, senior, Healdsburg
Eileen Davalos, freshman, Elsie Allen
Second team
Avery West, sophomore, Santa Rosa
Kassidy Schroth, freshman, Santa Rosa
Emily Berganza, senior, Rancho Cotate
Caitlyn Lopes, junior, Rancho Cotate
Cynthia Rosales, senior, Piner
Emily Nunez, junior, Piner
Kiara Garcia-Lopez, sophomore, El Molino
Natalie Alberigi, junior, El Molino
Isabella Figueroa, freshman, Healdsburg
Fiona Affronti, sophomore, Healdsburg
Esther Lopez, senior, Elsie Allen
Elisa Macias, freshman, Elsie Allen