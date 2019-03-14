All-League soccer honors for NBL Oak, Redwood

March 13, 2019

North Bay League-Oak Division boys

MVP

Zack Batchelder, junior, Montgomery

First team

Kevin Welch, junior, Montgomery

Alejandro Oliveros, senior, Montgomery

Calvin Perkins, senior, Montgomery

Emmanuel Padilla, sophomore, Montgomery

James Valencia, senior, Healdsburg

Daniel Lopez, senior, Healdsburg

Eric Guzman, senior, Healdsburg

Ivan Mojica, senior, Elsie Allen

Daniel Estupinan, senior, Elsie Allen

Jonathan Juarez, senior, Rancho Cotate

Anthony Fontanelli, senior, Rancho Cotate

Eliseo Reyes, junior, Santa Rosa

Zachary Perez, senior, Windsor

Second team

Noa Maurer-Mabanglo, sophomore, Montgomery

Carlos Villanueva, senior, Montgomery

Oscar Roque, senior, Montgomery

Oswaldo Rojas, sophomore, Montgomery

Arturo Ortiz, senior, Healdsburg

Orion Von Rohr, senior, Healdsburg

Jesus Perez, freshman, Healdsburg

Gael Cervera, junior, Elsie Allen

Cesar Zaragoza, senior, Elsie Allen

Martin Solorio, senior, Rancho Cotate

Diego Franco, senior, Rancho Cotate

Kaito Maehara Jr., junior, Santa Rosa

Federico Reyes, senior, Windsor

Coach of the Year

Jon Schwan, Montgomery

North Bay League-Redwood Division boys

MVP

Ryan Dieter, senior, Maria Carrillo

First team

Edgar Guerra, sophomore, Maria Carrillo

Matt Wojick, junior, Maria Carrillo

Javier Tovar, senior, Maria Carrillo

Rohan Crossland, junior, Maria Carrillo

Andrey Castellanos, sophomore, Roseland University Prep

Alan Arquieta, senior, Roseland University Prep

Jose Pineda, senior, Roseland University Prep

Joshua Thompson, senior, Cardinal Newman

Matthew Nielson, senior, Cardinal Newman

Matthew Forsell, senior, Cardinal Newman

Alexis Dominquez, junior, Piner

Sergio Villagomez, junior, Piner

Charles Janssen, senior, Analy

Jackson Tilden-Browe, senior, Analy

Sergio Sanchez, senior, El Molino

Santos Fuentes, senior, Ukiah

Second team

Oswaldo Rodriguez, freshman, Maria Carrillo

Justin Simpson, senior, Maria Carrillo

James Roh, junior, Maria Carrillo

Derek Uemura, sophomore, Maria Carrillo

Martin Hernandez, sophomore, Roseland University Prep

Brian Cruz, junior, Roseland University Prep

Angel Barajas, sophomore, Roseland University Prep

Shea Batchelder, sophomore, Cardinal Newman

Justin Patterson, junior, Cardinal Newman

Creighton Anderson-Soria, junior, Cardinal Newman

Josh Kamdar, senior, Piner

Alex Climaco, junior, Piner

Sam Housman, senior, Analy

Lucas Martin, senior, Analy

Logan Myers, senior, El Molino

Eddie Galarza, senior, Ukiah

Coach of the Year

Trevor Brady, Maria Carrillo

North Bay League-Oak Division girls

MVP, Offense

Cindy Arteaga, senior, Montgomery

MVP, Defense

Taylor Little, junior, Maria Carrillo

First team

Kathy Monroy, senior, Montgomery

Abria Brooker, junior, Montgomery

Micky Rosenbaum, junior, Montgomery

Christina Cawood, junior, Montgomery

Keely Roy, senior, Cardinal Newman

Ella Wright, senior, Cardinal Newman

Claire Hernandez, junior, Cardinal Newman

Francis O’Donnell, senior, Maria Carrillo

Brynn Howard, junior, Maria Carrillo

Teagan Coleman, senior, Maria Carrillo

Emma Corcoran, freshman, Windsor

Lola Gugel, sophomore, Windsor

Tannin Klunis, senior, Analy

Isabel Housman, senior, Analy

Sophie Vargas, junior, Sonoma Academy

Bella Loflin, sophomore, Ukiah

Second team

Boston Girman, freshman, Montgomery

Angelica Barragan, freshman, Montgomery

Paige Foster, junior, Cardinal Newman

Calla Liu, sophomore, Cardinal Newman

Ashley Frye, junior, Maria Carrillo

Ally Fisicaro, junior, Maria Carrillo

Olivia Holdenried, sophomore, Windsor

Emily Ott, freshman, Windsor

Kaija Bazzano, junior, Analy

Macee Wacholz, junior, Analy

Gabby Ziemer, junior, Sonoma Academy

Quoya Mann, junior, Sonoma Academy

Jordyn Van Camp, sophomore, Ukiah

Elle Clausen, senior, Ukiah

North Bay League-Redwood Division girls

MVP, Offense

Oli Ruggles, senior, Santa Rosa

MVP, Defense

Alesi Vadranwale, freshman, Rancho Cotate

Anika Williams, senior, Santa Rosa

First team

Dom Garzoli, senior, Santa Rosa

Jenna Lopez, junior, Santa Rosa

Sophia Doig, junior, Santa Rosa

Chelsea Juarez-Flores, sophomore, Santa Rosa

Katlin Slatt, freshman, Rancho Cotate

Kaila Misi, sophomore, Rancho Cotate

Alexia Acosta, senior, Rancho Cotate

Hannah Tavares, senior, Piner

Alina Rainey, sophomore, Piner

Bridget Niclaes, senior, El Molino

Lily Dittman, senior, El Molino

Susie Gutierrez, senior, Healdsburg

Eileen Davalos, freshman, Elsie Allen

Second team

Avery West, sophomore, Santa Rosa

Kassidy Schroth, freshman, Santa Rosa

Emily Berganza, senior, Rancho Cotate

Caitlyn Lopes, junior, Rancho Cotate

Cynthia Rosales, senior, Piner

Emily Nunez, junior, Piner

Kiara Garcia-Lopez, sophomore, El Molino

Natalie Alberigi, junior, El Molino

Isabella Figueroa, freshman, Healdsburg

Fiona Affronti, sophomore, Healdsburg

Esther Lopez, senior, Elsie Allen

Elisa Macias, freshman, Elsie Allen

