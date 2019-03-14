Stanford, Cal men bounced from Pac-12 tournament

LAS VEGAS — UCLA shut Stanford down well into the second half, appearing as if it would cruise into the next round of the Pac-12 tournament.

The Cardinal made it a much more difficult trip by hitting shots they were missing earlier.

Jaylen Hands had 22 points and 11 rebounds, helping UCLA hold off Stanford 79-72 in the opening round of the conference tournament on Wednesday night.

“Well, I’m glad that one is over,” UCLA interim coach Murry Bartow said. “But I thought it was a great win for our guys. I thought our guys competed hard, fought hard.”

The seventh-seeded Bruins (17-15) built a 26-point lead before Stanford started hitting shots in the closing minutes to pull within 69-62.

UCLA hit 10 of 12 free throws in the final 1:05 to earn a spot in Thursday’s quarterfinals against No. 2 seed Arizona State.

Jalen Hill had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Chris Smith added 14 points for the Bruins.

“It’s the Pac-12 tournament, so no one is going to come in here and lay down for 40 minutes,” Hands said. “We expected them to come back, and we came out and we won.”

The 10th-seeded Cardinal (15-16) struggled against UCLA’s defensive pressure early, finishing at 35 percent from the floor and 7 of 25 from the 3-point arc.

Josh Sharma had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Marcus Sheffield added 18 points to lead Stanford.

“Offensively, we just were really, really struggling putting the ball in the basket,” Cardinal coach Jerod Haase said. “Once we did get a couple of looks and the guys, I thought, played a little bit more energy, got a couple of things going and continued to fight to the end, which I’m certainly proud of.”

UCLA’s regular season included some ugly early losses, the firing of coach Steve Alford and ended with losses to Colorado and Utah.

Stanford stumbled to the finish, losing four of its final seven games, including rival Cal in the finale.

The Bruins and Cardinal split the season series, each winning at home.

Neither team could get shots to fall early in the rematch, opening a combined 4 for 24. The Bruins started to find the range and hit eight of nine shots to build a 31-18 lead.

Hands had 13 points and UCLA led 36-22 at halftime.

Stanford had a scoreless drought of more than four minutes, shot 8 of 35 and went 1 for 11 from the 3-point line in the first half.

The trend continued early in the second half and UCLA went on a 12-2 run to build its lead to 57-31 midway through.

Colorado 56, Cal 51

McKinley Wright IV scored 18 points and Colorado held off Cal in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament.

The fifth-seeded Buffaloes (20-11) had a hard time holding onto the ball, committing a season-high 23 turnovers, but made up for it by shutting down the Bears defensively.

Colorado used an eight-point burst midway through the second half to go up 10 and held off a late Cal charge to remain undefeated (8-0) in Pac-12 Tournament first-round games

The Buffaloes move on to face No. 4 seed Oregon State in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

The 12th-seeded Bears (8-23) shot nearly 50 percent while winning their final three regular-season games, but reverted to their shooting struggles in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Cal trimmed a 10-point lead to three in the final minute and had a shot to tie after a 3-pointer by Wright was waved off upon review. Matt Bradley got a decent look at a 3-pointer, but his shot hit front rim and Colorado’s Tyler Bey hit two free throws with 2.4 second left to seal it.

USC 78, Arizona 65

Bennie Boatwright had 22 points and 11 rebounds, helping USC roll over Arizona.

The No. 8 seed Trojans (16-16) started slowly, but went on 18-2 runs in each half to earn a spot in Thursday’s quarterfinals against top-seeded Washington.

Oregon 84, Washington State 51

Ehab Amin scored 17 points, Miles Norris added 14 and Oregon rolled over Washington State in the most lopsided game in Pac-12 tournament history.

The sixth-seeded Ducks (20-12) jumped on the Cougars from the start, racing out to a 15-point lead in the opening 12 minutes. Oregon shot 49 percent from the floor and had 14 steals to earn a spot in Thursday’s quarterfinals against No. 3 seed Utah.