Nevius: It's OK to enjoy NCAA tournament after college scandals

C.W. NEVIUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 16, 2019, 6:41PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Did you ever think we’d look at the NCAA college basketball tournament as a welcome distraction?

It’s been a rough few weeks for the business of sport. The $25 million college admission bribery scandal seems both alarming and inevitable. (We are shocked, shocked, to hear that money plays a role in getting into top schools.) Just when you thought college recruiting couldn’t get any sleazier.

It has also been a iconic moment for the NFL, when a star, Antonio Brown, forced his way out of Pittsburgh, named his salary and went to the Raiders — with guaranteed money. NFL owners are grabbing their hearts … and wallets.

Meanwhile, in the NBA, we’ve identified the top contenders and are just waiting for the playoffs. The rest of the season is gossip and Twitter potshots. Who’s happy? Who isn’t? And did you hear what LeBron James said?

So it is a bit of a relief to arrive here on “Selection Sunday,” which is when we see which teams are in and which are out of the tournament. (Never mind that we’ve hardly watched college hoops this year.)

This is the tournament’s moment. A bit of attention before the professionals take over with the NBA playoffs, NFL draft and baseball’s opening day.

And with all the glitz, isn’t it kind of refreshing to find a team that plays in a gym, instead of an arena?

For a few weeks, we pretend that basketball players go to school to earn a degree, that small-conference hustle can overcome major-college powerhouses and that big-time amateur athletics promote and encourage good character.

We’ll ignore the fact that this is a multi-billion-dollar cash cow, in which we ask elite 18- to 21-year-old athletes to risk their bodies and careers without getting paid a penny. And that the NCAA implies a college scholarship is compensation enough.

It wasn’t a fair deal 10 years ago and it isn’t now.

OK. Whew. Got that out of my system.

But since they are going to play the games anyhow, we may as well turn on the TV and check them out.

Maybe we’ll discover a dark horse. The team outta nowhere that keeps knocking off the higher seeds.

It is almost better if your school isn’t in the mix, because you can enjoy the upsets. The incredulous run around the court after the final horn. Maybe someone crying.

Remember 94-year-old Sister Jean, the nun who offered a pregame prayer as Loyola-Chicago made its unlikely trip through the bracket? By the time the tournament was over last year, Sister Jean had her own bobblehead.

Of course, if it is your alma mater, you’re sucked into a whole subculture of rooter-hood. Dig out the old hoodie and get ready to represent. Oh, and by the way, it also might be a good idea to learn the names of the guys on the team — at least the starters.

Now, a lot of this is empty gesturing. Murray State (or whoever) is not going to win the championship. That’s for the big-name programs with the big-name coaches.

But you have to admit the tournament does generate an unnatural number of you-have-to-see-this moments. As a one-and-done tourney, it always leaves the possibility that some pipsqueak could knock off one of the giants. And those are always the best stories

I was in Salt Lake City in 1993 when Santa Clara upset Arizona (shoutout to Steve Nash). It was epic. When the Broncos won, it was only the second time in NCAA history that a 15 seed had beaten a No. 2 seed.

Incredibly excited, the Broncos went back to their hotel and announced they’d be staying a couple more nights. Oh, management said. We didn’t expect you back. We rented your rooms.

Everybody loves an upset. Just a few days ago we had St. Mary’s upending Gonzaga, which was ranked No. 1 in America at the time.

You will, of course, be invited to fill out a bracket. Do so, even if you don’t know Villanova from Valparaiso. Everyone has a story about somebody in the office who only picked teams with cat nicknames and won the whole pot.

Checking your bracket is fun. As you watch, you’ll start to pick favorites.

You can learn a lot about a person by their basketball choices. It evolves, I think. Maybe with age.

In the ’90s there was an infatuation with the Loyola Marymount team, whose only instruction from coach Paul Westhead was “shoot faster.” Now I notice I watch more closely when it is a senior-laden team with Warrior-like passing.

That’s right, I’m championing the fundamentals, says the guy who never had any.

The next thing you know you’ve ordered a new school T-shirt online (same-day shipping) and are planning to meet other alums at a bar for a 2 p.m. Thursday tipoff. At work, you tell people your school “made the Big Dance.”

It begins this week. There will be shouting, pep bands, cheerleaders and buzzer-beaters. Someone’s fans will storm the court.

And little by little, we’ll get pulled in.

It will give us something to do while waiting for the NBA. Remember, the regular season doesn’t end until April 5. The NBA Finals are scheduled to begin May 30.

The Warriors could be playing for another two months.

We’ve got plenty of time.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine