Nevius: It's OK to enjoy NCAA tournament after college scandals

Did you ever think we’d look at the NCAA college basketball tournament as a welcome distraction?

It’s been a rough few weeks for the business of sport. The $25 million college admission bribery scandal seems both alarming and inevitable. (We are shocked, shocked, to hear that money plays a role in getting into top schools.) Just when you thought college recruiting couldn’t get any sleazier.

It has also been a iconic moment for the NFL, when a star, Antonio Brown, forced his way out of Pittsburgh, named his salary and went to the Raiders — with guaranteed money. NFL owners are grabbing their hearts … and wallets.

Meanwhile, in the NBA, we’ve identified the top contenders and are just waiting for the playoffs. The rest of the season is gossip and Twitter potshots. Who’s happy? Who isn’t? And did you hear what LeBron James said?

So it is a bit of a relief to arrive here on “Selection Sunday,” which is when we see which teams are in and which are out of the tournament. (Never mind that we’ve hardly watched college hoops this year.)

This is the tournament’s moment. A bit of attention before the professionals take over with the NBA playoffs, NFL draft and baseball’s opening day.

And with all the glitz, isn’t it kind of refreshing to find a team that plays in a gym, instead of an arena?

For a few weeks, we pretend that basketball players go to school to earn a degree, that small-conference hustle can overcome major-college powerhouses and that big-time amateur athletics promote and encourage good character.

We’ll ignore the fact that this is a multi-billion-dollar cash cow, in which we ask elite 18- to 21-year-old athletes to risk their bodies and careers without getting paid a penny. And that the NCAA implies a college scholarship is compensation enough.

It wasn’t a fair deal 10 years ago and it isn’t now.

OK. Whew. Got that out of my system.

But since they are going to play the games anyhow, we may as well turn on the TV and check them out.

Maybe we’ll discover a dark horse. The team outta nowhere that keeps knocking off the higher seeds.

It is almost better if your school isn’t in the mix, because you can enjoy the upsets. The incredulous run around the court after the final horn. Maybe someone crying.

Remember 94-year-old Sister Jean, the nun who offered a pregame prayer as Loyola-Chicago made its unlikely trip through the bracket? By the time the tournament was over last year, Sister Jean had her own bobblehead.

Of course, if it is your alma mater, you’re sucked into a whole subculture of rooter-hood. Dig out the old hoodie and get ready to represent. Oh, and by the way, it also might be a good idea to learn the names of the guys on the team — at least the starters.

Now, a lot of this is empty gesturing. Murray State (or whoever) is not going to win the championship. That’s for the big-name programs with the big-name coaches.

But you have to admit the tournament does generate an unnatural number of you-have-to-see-this moments. As a one-and-done tourney, it always leaves the possibility that some pipsqueak could knock off one of the giants. And those are always the best stories