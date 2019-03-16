Santa Rosa’s Bertsch scores 25, leads UC Davis women into Big West final

Santa Rosa native Morgan Bertsch scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the No. 1 seeded UC Davis women’s basketball team to an 82-50 rout of UC Irvine in a Big West Tournament semifinal on Friday at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

The victory sends the Aggies (24-6) into a 3:30 p.m. (ESPN3) championship game Saturday against Hawaii, the No. 2 seed, which held off UC Riverside 66-58 in the other semifinal. The winner will earn an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament that begins next week.

Hawaii (15-15) handed UC Davis its only regular-season Big West defeat, edging the Aggies 65-60 on Jan. 12 in Manoa, Hawaii. Since then, UC Davis has won 15 consecutive games, including a 72-46 rout of Hawaii on Feb. 23 in Davis.

The Aggies’ victory Friday over Irvine was not much in doubt after they took a 45-30 advantage at halftime. The Aggies, outscoring Irvine in every period trailed only briefly in the first quarter, taking the lead for good on Kourtney Eaton’s 3-pointer with 8:04 left in the opening period. Bertsch contributed nine points in the quarter, capped by a 3-pointer of her own with 32 seconds left.

Bertsch added five points in the second period and contributed 11 in the third as the Aggies stretched their lead to 66-35 heading into the final 10 minutes. Bertsch sat out the entire fourth quarter.

Bertsch, a senior who prepped at Santa Rosa High School, has reached double figures in her last 65 games. A three-time first-team Big West all-star selection, she leads the conference in scoring this season with 23.5 points per game. On Monday, she was named the Big West Player of the Year, becoming the first Aggie women’s player to earn that honor. She holds nearly every UC Davis scoring record (men’s or women’s basketball), and her 2,373 career points rank her fourth in Big West history, 42 points behind No. 3 Genia Miller of Cal State Fullerton.