Giants' outfield competition focuses on quality at-bats over batting average

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Manager Bruce Bochy insists the Giants aren’t focused on the batting averages of those competing for jobs this spring and instead evaluating the quality of a player’s plate appearances.

That’s great news for many of the Giants’ roster hopefuls because the stat lines from Cactus League play aren’t exactly encouraging.

“You just look at the quality of the at-bats, the swings they’re getting off,” Bochy said. “With some of them, I think you see them picking up.”

After the first three weeks of spring games, there was nowhere to go but up for several players competing for roles, particularly in a wide open race for outfield jobs. Non-roster invitee Cameron Maybin began the spring 0-for-17 while Mac Williamson, who is out of minor league options, has watched his average hover around .200.

The Giants haven’t named any Opening Day starters in the outfield and have yet to even guarantee any outfielder in camp a major league job. Steven Duggar, Gerardo Parra and Williamson are good bets to make the team, but none of them have been pushed by a long list of players who received camp invites.

Minor league free agents like Henry Ramos and Anthony Garcia could have forced their way into the outfield competition, but the duo has combined for 12 hits in 55 at-bats. Rule 5 draft choice Drew Ferguson hasn’t made the club’s decision on his future any easier, either, as he has three hits in 22 at-bats.

The early numbers aren’t giving fans much hope, but Bochy said the Giants are actually pleased with some of the progress players have made over the last week. Williamson and Maybin have barreled up more pitches while Ferguson has drawn five walks and continues to work deep counts. Duggar, the odds-on favorite to start on Opening Day in center field, is also helping his cause as he receives more consistent playing time.

“They’re where they need to be right now, I think as far as being two weeks away from the season starting up,” Bochy said.

Bochy’s view of the outfield competition is rather optimistic given what’s transpired in Scottsdale. However, the 13th-year manager has plenty of reason to like what he’s seen from other spring competitions.

The Giants are facing a roster crunch at the catcher position, where non-roster invitee Rene Rivera has earned rave reviews from pitchers while rookie Aramis Garcia has opened the eyes of front office evaluators. Former A’s All-Star Stephen Vogt continues to progress after undergoing shoulder surgery last offseason, but he has yet to catch in a major league spring game and could face a significant challenge leaping Rivera on the depth chart.

“I really like throwing to (Rivera), he’s a great target back there and a guy that he reminds me of and somebody that I loved throwing to — he was a former Giant- is Bengie Molina,” pitcher Derek Holland said. “He does a great job game calling and keeping you locked in.”

The Giants love the way Garcia’s bat has developed in the last year, but because he has minor league options and a greater need to play on a daily basis, he could be ticketed for Triple-A Sacramento. Regardless of where each catcher starts the season, it’s possible that a scaled back schedule for starter Buster Posey and the value provided by his potential backups will compel the Giants to use two or even three different reserves over the course of the year.