A's prepare for different style of play against Japanese squad

TOKYO — Before the A’s play the Seattle Mariners in two games here that count toward the regular season, they’re preparing for uncharted territory in a pair of exhibition games against the Nippon Ham Fighters.

This won’t be the type of baseball the A’s or any Major League Baseball team is accustomed to seeing.

Japanese teams bring a different style of play. In a time where most MLB teams rely heavily on hitting three-run home runs and are fine with the risk of increased strikeouts that come with that strategy, teams like the Fighters, whom the A’s will face Sunday at 7:05 p.m. (3:05 a.m. PT) and Monday at 12:05 p.m. (8:05 p.m. PT on Sunday,) bring more of an old-school approach.

“I’ve seen the pitching video and a couple of Japanese guys standing in the box,” A’s first baseman Matt Olson said. “The ball just spins a little different with the different styles of pitching. I’m excited to compete against a different style of competition and see how we do.”

A’s manager Bob Melvin recalled the team’s trip to Japan in 2012. He said Japanese baseball teams focus more on the fundamentals. More hit-and-runs. More bunting.

They don’t often beat themselves, but they often use small-ball to beat others.

“It’s almost like tennis in that there are no unforced errors,” Melvin said. “They play fundamentally sound and make you make a mistake. It’s one thing to score runs, but you have to play fundamentally sound and make big plays at the end. I think that’s what we do and I know that’s what the Japanese teams do.”

Another difference is the atmosphere the A’s will encounter when they step on the field inside the Tokyo Dome for that first exhibition on Sunday night, Tokyo time.

The Japanese fans come out in full force. Yankee Stadium might have been crazy with the 54,000 screaming fans the A’s encountered during last year’s AL wild-card game, but this is a different animal.

“I think we’re all eager to get in there and see the crowd,” A’s third baseman Matt Chapman said. “It’s been rumored it’s really loud and a different environment.”

It’s no rumor.

The enthusiastic fans in Japan are some of the most passionate in the world. They’ll fill the Tokyo Dome with flags, beat drums through each at-bat and belt out their favorite chants specially created for each player in the starting lineup all night long. It’s like the right field bleachers at the Oakland Coliseum, multiplied by 10.

Perhaps the biggest difficulty will come at the plate.

In Japan, teams play with baseballs that are slightly smaller than the MLB version. It’s tough enough to hit a regular baseball.

Sluggers like Khris Davis, who put on a show in batting practice during the team’s workout Saturday, aren’t looking forward to seeing a smaller ball.

“Damn, that’s not what I want to hear,” Davis said when told of the smaller baseballs. “At least the game doesn’t count.”

But just as much as the A’s are expecting to see a different style of baseball in those two exhibitions, they also hope to leave their mark by showcasing their own brand of play.