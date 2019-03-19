A’s set to kick off season in Tokyo

Whenever Major League Baseball opens a season in Japan, count on the Oakland Athletics to show up. The regular season will start at the Tokyo Dome for the fifth time Wednesday, and this is the third time in a row that the A’s will be there.

They are never the main draw, but they love it.

“It’s cool how baseball is such a big part of their culture,” outfielder Stephen Piscotty said in Mesa, Arizona, a few days before the A’s left spring training. “I can’t wait. I was just so fired up when I heard we were going.”

The A’s are there, essentially, because the Seattle Mariners and Ichiro Suzuki need an opponent. The Mariners abruptly ended Suzuki’s season in May after 15 lackluster games, but he will be active Wednesday and Thursday in games that will start at 2:35 a.m. PDT, and hoping to add to his career hits total of 4,367 in the majors and Japan.

Oakland, meanwhile, is hoping to stage a revival of 2012, when their visit here began an improbable run to a division title — and a three-year playoff streak. The A’s faced Seattle to begin that season and opened with the Boston Red Sox in Tokyo in 2008.

“It gets you even closer,” manager Bob Melvin said of the season-opening trip. “We have some new guys here this year but we do have a core group that’s been together, came up through the minor leagues together, has won together. All that plays, and there’s value in that.”

The A’s talk a lot about intangibles, which might seem odd for the team most responsible for the analytics wave that has washed across the game this century.

But they improved to 97 wins last season, from 75 in 2017, so hear them out. The path to their improbable wild-card berth, closer Blake Treinen said, started with a selfless attitude.

“When everybody does that, a beautiful thing happens, and that’s what happened with us last year,” he said. “I mean, nobody even guessed 80 wins. Nobody guessed 75, probably. You can stack everything up into analytics if you want, and there’s a place for it, but there’s also a place for heart.”

Heart, yes — but Oakland’s formula also includes home runs, stingy relief pitching and, especially, stellar defense from Matt Chapman and Matt Olson, cornerstones on the corners.

Olson won a Gold Glove at first base and Chapman won it at third base, while adding a Platinum Glove for best overall fielder in the American League.

“I haven’t got it yet; I think they present it during the year and then you get to take it home,” said Chapman, 25. “But I don’t have a house, so it’s going to go in my parents’ front room, probably. They’ll probably put the Gold Glove and the Platinum Glove in their house, and hopefully some more to come.”

Last season was Chapman’s first full year in the majors — except for a one-game injury rehabilitation assignment — as it was for Olson, who was the only AL player to appear in all 162 games.

Olson’s agility and long levers — he is 6-foot-5 — were a big help for Chapman and shortstop Marcus Semien.