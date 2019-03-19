San Francisco Mayor London Breed wants Giants CEO Larry Baer punished for incident with wife

The mayor of San Francisco endorsed a call by civic groups on Monday for Major League Baseball to impose a serious penalty on the CEO of the San Francisco Giants for a public altercation with his wife that was caught on video this month.

A coalition of women’s groups posted an open letter online Monday that called on Commissioner Rob Manfred to commit to “firm and appropriate action in disciplining” the executive, Larry Baer.

The letter said Baer “cannot be allowed to resume his high-profile role without significant consequences and accountability.”

Mayor London Breed said in a statement that she agreed that “Major League Baseball needs to send a message that any and all acts of violence against women is unacceptable.”

“Every little girl, every woman should be able to attend a Giants game with a clear sense of the organization’s values,” Breed said.

“I share in the call to action by the women who have written the commissioner calling for greater accountability.”

The video clip, which was first posted by TMZ Sports, appeared to show Baer and his wife, Pam, arguing in a public plaza.

Larry Baer was shown lunging for something in his wife’s hand and then forcefully grabbing her, setting off a struggle that included her falling to the ground and screaming, “Oh my God!”

After the video of the March 1 episode became public, the Baers released statements that day denying that a physical altercation had taken place.

The San Francisco Police Department said that it had investigated the episode and submitted its findings to the office of District Attorney George Gascón.

A spokesman for the Giants said Monday that Larry Baer was unavailable for comment.

“We have worked closely with the mayor and with many of the women who authored the letter, and we deeply respect them and their work in the community,” the team said in a statement.

The open letter was signed by a half-dozen local groups and several civic leaders, including the president of the San Francisco Commission on the Status of Women, a past president of the organization and a member of the board of directors of Bay Area Rapid Transit.

The letter did not specify how its signatories would like to see Larry Baer punished, but it did provide a list of suggestions, including a strong public statement from the league and the requirement that he undergo treatment, pay a “substantial financial penalty” or face a “significant suspension” from activities involving the Giants or the league.