New US soccer coach Gregg Berhalter shuffling team’s lineup

DAVENPORT, Florida — New U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announced an intriguing position change after his first training session with the full American player pool Monday, moving Tyler Adams to right back and DeAndre Yedlin to wide midfield.

Yedlin, at 25, is among the veterans retained after the failure to qualify for last year’s World Cup. He has been primarily a right back for the national team and Newcastle in England.

Adams, a 20-year-old who made his debut under interim coach Dave Sarachan in November 2017, has been a central midfielder for the national team, the New York Red Bulls and now RB Leipzig in Germany.

“This is the beginning phases and we want to test it and we want to see how it looks and we want to see how he adapts and what it gives our team overall,” Berhalter said.

Preparing for the CONCACAF Gold Cup in June, the Americans play exhibitions against Ecuador on Thursday in Orlando and Chile next week in Houston.

Berhalter was hired in December, the fourth American coach in just over two years, and led the U.S. to wins over Panama and Costa Rica using a roster exclusively from Major League Soccer. Europe-based players joined the team this week.

Berhalter was active during the session on a wind-swept field adjacent to a golf course, shouting instructions. Two white boards with player positions were on the grass by the touchlines.

“Obviously he’s a tactician and (we) have great faith that obviously he really knows what he’s doing,” Yedlin said. “Just being out here one day with him, there’s a lot of details, especially on the tactical side.”

One puzzle Berhalter must solve is how to get the team’s three 20-year-old midfielders on the field at the same time in effective positions: Adams, Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic. Michael Bradley (31) and Wil Trapp (26) seem likely to share time as a holding midfielder in a 4-1-2-3 formation.

“When you’re looking at a profile of Michael Bradley or Will Trapp, a very controlling player, and you have the dynamic guy next to him in Tyler who can come inside and still be influential from that position, we think it’s exciting and we want to take a look at it,” Berhalter said. “It may not work exactly how we have planned and we’ll have to adapt. But I think in theory it’s something worth trying.”

Berhalter plans to use Pulisic as an attacking central midfielder, tilted left. McKennie, also with a central role, impressed Berhalter when the coach attended Schalke’s Champions League quarterfinal against Manchester City.