Raiders sign frequently fined linebacker Vontaze Burfict

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 19, 2019, 8:37PM

ALAMEDA — The Oakland Raiders have signed linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

The move Tuesday puts Burfict on a new team one day after he was released by the Cincinnati Bengals, where he spent his first seven seasons. During his time with Cincinnati, Burfict was repeatedly suspended by the NFL for violent hits and for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.

One of Burfict’s most infamous hits was to the head of wide receiver Antonio Brown late in a playoff game in the 2015 season that helped the Steelers rally for an 18-16 win. Burfict and Brown will now be teammates after the former Pittsburgh star was traded to Oakland.

Burfict will be reunited with Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who was in charge of the Bengals defense from 2014-17.

During his career in Cincinnati, Burfict had 8½ sacks and five interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl in 2013.

