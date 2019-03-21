49ers still have cash to spend after free-agency signings

GRANT COHN
PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
March 20, 2019, 9:17PM
March 20, 2019

After all of those free-agency moves, the 49ers still have tons of cash to spend.

They entered free agency with roughly $65 million in cap space. Then, they cut seven players, re-signed nine and added eight new ones, including the most expensive weak-side linebacker on the market, Kwon Alexander, and the market’s second-most expensive edge rusher, Dee Ford.

And yet, the 49ers still have more than $37 million in cap space remaining — third most in the NFL. They have more than enough money to give Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner a lucrative, long-term contract extension this offseason, if they choose to. Or, they simply can save their cap space for next year. They’ve given themselves options, a good thing.

Here are five more takeaways about the 49ers after the recent free agency signings.

The 49ers improved more than the rest of the NFC West.

The Seattle Seahawks added only one player — former 49ers guard Mike Iupati. The Seahawks also lost All-Pro free safety Earl Thomas and third-down running back Mike Davis. They got worse.

The Los Angeles Rams added three players — 34-year-old free safety Eric Weddle, 32-year-old outside linebacker Clay Matthews and backup quarterback Blake Bortles. But the Rams also lost starting left guard Rodger Saffold, starting center John Sullivan, starting free safety Lamarcus Joyner, starting inside linebacker Mark Barron and starting nose tackle Ndamukong Suh. The Rams got worse.

The Arizona Cardinals added four starters: cornerback Robert Alford, inside linebacker Jordan Hicks, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and guard J.R. Sweezy. But the Cardinals also lost seven starters: Iupati, free safety Tre Boston, strong safety Antoine Bethea, inside linebacker Deone Bucannon, defensive tackle Rodney Gunter, defensive end Markus Golden and tight end Jermaine Gresham. The Cardinals shuffled their roster with lateral moves. Call what they did a push.

Meanwhile, the 49ers added potentially five starters: Defensive end Ford, weak-side linebacker Alexander, running back Tevin Coleman, cornerback Jason Verrett and wide receiver Jordan Matthews. And the 49ers lost only two starters — wide receiver Pierre Garcon and nose tackle Earl Mitchell, who were not essential to the team.

The 49ers got better. And most significantly, they narrowed the gap between them, the Seahawks and the Rams.

The 49ers found a clever way to add talented players.

It’s hard for a team to sign quality players after a bleak four-win season, like the 49ers just endured. Most quality players want to sign with contending teams.

The 49ers attempted to sign the market’s top cornerback (Bradley Roby) and the top running back (Le’Veon Bell), according to published reports. But both players turned the 49ers down and signed elsewhere. So, the 49ers turned their attention to free agents who had fewer suitors.

They traded a 2020 second-round pick for Ford, then gave him a five-year, $85.5 million extension. He wasn’t a free agent, so he couldn’t choose another destination. And he’s had two back surgeries since 2011, so there weren’t lots of teams interested in trading for him.

The 49ers largely focused on signing players with injury histories, such as Ford, Alexander (torn ACL), Verrett (torn ACL and Achilles), Jimmie Ward (broken arm) and Matthews (knee and ankle surgeries in 2017). Their strategy makes sense and time will tell if it works out.

Verrett, Ward and Matthews agreed to one-year deals. Ford and Alexander agreed to contracts the 49ers can void after just one season with minimal cap penalties, meaning the 49ers protected themselves while improving their roster more than a four-win team should be able to improve itself during free agency.

The 49ers focused on defense.

The past two offseasons, the 49ers focused on offense.

In 2017, they signed Garcon, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and traded for left guard Laken Tomlinson. In 2018, they signed running back Jerick McKinnon and center Weston Richburg.

This year, the 49ers made two major investments in their defense — Ford and Alexander. They now are the highest-paid players on the 49ers after Jimmy Garoppolo, the franchise quarterback.

The 49ers seem to believe their offense is good enough for head coach Kyle Shanahan, who spent the past two years getting players who fit his system. Now, the 49ers are pouring resources into a defense that gave up the fifth-most points in the NFL last season. They are striving to be a balanced team.

The 49ers are building their defense from front to back.

That means they’re spending more money on their front seven than their secondary.

Some coaches believe in building their defense the opposite way, from back to front. Bill Walsh and George Seifert built their defenses around Hall of Fame defensive back Ronnie Lott. Bill Belichick builds his defense around All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Pro Bowl free safety Devin McCourty — they’re the two highest-paid New England Patriots after quarterback Tom Brady.

Belichick doesn’t spend big money on defensive linemen — he trades them away before they become free agents (see Chandler Jones), or simply lets them leave during free agency (see Trey Flowers).

Head coach Kyle Shanahan does not share Belichick’s approach to building defenses. Shanahan, an offensive coach, believes it’s more difficult to face a defense with a dominant pass rush than a dominant secondary. He explained why at a recent press conference.

“If you can’t block people, it’s tough to pull off (any play) whether people are getting open or not. You can help people get open versus better players, but it’s very tough to help people block guys.”

That’s why the 49ers made a defensive end and a weak-side linebacker the highest-paid players on their defense.

The 49ers still have significant needs to address in the draft.

They certainly don’t need another weak-side linebacker — they’re set at that position if Alexander is healthy.

But they do need another edge rusher to complement Ford. The second-best edge rusher on the roster currently is Ronald Blair, who recorded just 5½ sacks last season. Most draft analysts expect the 49ers to take an edge rusher with their first-round pick, the No. 2 selection overall.

The 49ers also need another cornerback, just in case Verrett doesn’t bounce back from ACL and Achilles surgeries. Plus, the 49ers need another wide receiver, just in case Matthews doesn’t return to form following knee and ankle surgeries. And the 49ers need another free safety, just in case Ward gets injured and lands on the injured reserve list for the fifth time in six seasons.

The 49ers need to draft a starting-caliber player at each of those four positions. Even though they have improved their roster significantly this offseason, they still have work to do.

