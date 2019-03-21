49ers still have cash to spend after free-agency signings

After all of those free-agency moves, the 49ers still have tons of cash to spend.

They entered free agency with roughly $65 million in cap space. Then, they cut seven players, re-signed nine and added eight new ones, including the most expensive weak-side linebacker on the market, Kwon Alexander, and the market’s second-most expensive edge rusher, Dee Ford.

And yet, the 49ers still have more than $37 million in cap space remaining — third most in the NFL. They have more than enough money to give Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner a lucrative, long-term contract extension this offseason, if they choose to. Or, they simply can save their cap space for next year. They’ve given themselves options, a good thing.

Here are five more takeaways about the 49ers after the recent free agency signings.

The 49ers improved more than the rest of the NFC West.

The Seattle Seahawks added only one player — former 49ers guard Mike Iupati. The Seahawks also lost All-Pro free safety Earl Thomas and third-down running back Mike Davis. They got worse.

The Los Angeles Rams added three players — 34-year-old free safety Eric Weddle, 32-year-old outside linebacker Clay Matthews and backup quarterback Blake Bortles. But the Rams also lost starting left guard Rodger Saffold, starting center John Sullivan, starting free safety Lamarcus Joyner, starting inside linebacker Mark Barron and starting nose tackle Ndamukong Suh. The Rams got worse.

The Arizona Cardinals added four starters: cornerback Robert Alford, inside linebacker Jordan Hicks, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and guard J.R. Sweezy. But the Cardinals also lost seven starters: Iupati, free safety Tre Boston, strong safety Antoine Bethea, inside linebacker Deone Bucannon, defensive tackle Rodney Gunter, defensive end Markus Golden and tight end Jermaine Gresham. The Cardinals shuffled their roster with lateral moves. Call what they did a push.

Meanwhile, the 49ers added potentially five starters: Defensive end Ford, weak-side linebacker Alexander, running back Tevin Coleman, cornerback Jason Verrett and wide receiver Jordan Matthews. And the 49ers lost only two starters — wide receiver Pierre Garcon and nose tackle Earl Mitchell, who were not essential to the team.

The 49ers got better. And most significantly, they narrowed the gap between them, the Seahawks and the Rams.

The 49ers found a clever way to add talented players.

It’s hard for a team to sign quality players after a bleak four-win season, like the 49ers just endured. Most quality players want to sign with contending teams.

The 49ers attempted to sign the market’s top cornerback (Bradley Roby) and the top running back (Le’Veon Bell), according to published reports. But both players turned the 49ers down and signed elsewhere. So, the 49ers turned their attention to free agents who had fewer suitors.

They traded a 2020 second-round pick for Ford, then gave him a five-year, $85.5 million extension. He wasn’t a free agent, so he couldn’t choose another destination. And he’s had two back surgeries since 2011, so there weren’t lots of teams interested in trading for him.

The 49ers largely focused on signing players with injury histories, such as Ford, Alexander (torn ACL), Verrett (torn ACL and Achilles), Jimmie Ward (broken arm) and Matthews (knee and ankle surgeries in 2017). Their strategy makes sense and time will tell if it works out.