Rabinovitz baseball tournament games postponed due to rain

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 20, 2019, 10:29PM
Updated 9 hours ago

The championship game of the A.L. Rabinovitz Memorial baseball tournament was postponed Wednesday due to unsuitable field conditions following rain overnight and in the morning.

Two games in the tournament are scheduled Thursday, with Montgomery playing Windsor at 11 a.m. and Piner meeting Maria Carrillo at 2 p.m., both at Montgomery High School.

The championship game between Ukiah and Northgate is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, pushed to the weekend because Northgate, located in Walnut Creek, has a league game Thursday and rains are predicted to return on Friday.

