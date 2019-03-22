Giants pair bouncing back from shoulder injuries

MESA, Arizona — When a visiting team’s bus pulls into Sloan Park, it cruises right past the Chicago Cubs’ minor league fields.

Late last spring, Giants starter Jeff Samardzija stopped by to pitch in a minor league game in Mesa and had trouble finding his way back to the road leading to the majors. Shoulder discomfort forced Samardzija to exit that start early, and it was ultimately a lack of shoulder mobility that limited the right-hander to just 10 starts for the Giants in a frustrating 2018 season.

Samardzija returned to the Cubs’ complex Thursday to face a major league lineup in his final start of Cactus League play and insists he feels like a completely different pitcher.

“You start to realize how much you love this game and why you love this game,” Samardzija said. “It allowed me to take a step back and learn as a pitcher. To watch and reassess where I’m at and just take a deep breath.”

Samardzija opened and ended last season on the injured list, but he’s poised to begin the 2019 season in the Giants rotation after an impressive spring. The 12th-year veteran tossed 5⅓ innings and allowed two solo home runs against the Cubs Thursday as he capped off a six-week period where he exceeded the Giants’ expectations.

“We didn’t know, but we’re really excited with where he’s at and how he’s throwing the ball,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “If you look at last year, you don’t know how he’s going to bounce back. But through hard work, he’s back to where he should be.”

Though command and a tendency to allow home runs are still concerns for Samardzija, the status of his shoulder health is no longer at the front of his mind.

If Samardzija stays on his current schedule, he’ll start the team’s final exhibition game Tuesday against the A’s and face the Dodgers on Monday, April 1, when the rivals meet for the first time this season.

Samardzija allowed more hard contact Thursday than he had in any other outing this spring, but he’s confident an improved Giants’ defense featuring talented center fielder Steven Duggar will make his job easier this year.

“With a guy like Duggar out there, no matter who’s in left or right, it makes their job a lot easier because he covers so much ground,” Samardzija said. “We got to see a little bit of that last year rehabbing in Triple-A and it’s just lights-out how he is out there.”

Like Samardzija, Duggar’s season ended early last year due to a shoulder injury. After making his big league debut July 10, Duggar dislocated his shoulder diving back into second base on August 28 and needed surgery to repair the damage.

The Giants eased Duggar into action this spring, but he has continued to impress with increased playing time, as he raised his average to .368 with two hits Thursday while adding a spectacular leaping catch at the wall to rob Cubs left fielder Kris Bryant of extra bases.

“He’s a gifted defender and I like the way he’s swinging the bat, too,” Bochy said. “He’s had some good at-bats against lefties. Smoked the ball today to left center. But he just gets a good jump on the ball, good routes and that’s a gift.”

Duggar seized the starting center field job with a strong camp, but Bochy acknowledged he’ll need to find a way to give Duggar the proper amount of rest this season. The competition for jobs in the Giants’ outfield has been underwhelming, as non-roster invitee Cameron Maybin appears to be the leader in the battle to provide depth behind Duggar despite hitting just .163 in 43 Cactus League at-bats.

Giants-Reds trade

The Giants acquired Rule 5 draft selection Connor Joe from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for a minor league pitcher and cash.

The teams announced the trade Thursday night.

Joe is a 26-year-old right-handed hitter who has played first base, second base, third base and both outfield corners in the minor leagues.

He could fill San Francisco’s need for a righty bat to balance its lefty-heavy lineup. As a Rule 5 pick, he must remain on the active roster all season or else be placed on waivers and offered back to his original team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Joe was 11 for 40 (.275) this spring with a home run and three RBIs.

San Francisco is sending back righty Jordan Johnson. The 25-year-old was 7-13 with a 4.06 ERA last season in 26 starts between Double-A and Triple-A.

San Francisco designated Drew Ferguson for assignment to make space on the 40-man roster for Joe.