A.L. Rabinovitz Memorial baseball tournament concludes Saturday

The 25th annual A.L. Rabinovitz Memorial Tournament, one of the early jewels of the Redwood Empire baseball season, was supposed to have concluded on Thursday, but a few twists required moving the title game between Northgate and Ukiah to Saturday.

All four tournament games on Wednesday were rained out and initially postponed to Thursday. However, Northgate of Walnut Creek had a previously scheduled game on Thursday and heavy rain is expected Friday, so the teams’ coaches and tournament organizer Mickey Rabinovitz agreed to play the championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Montgomery.

However, if the field at Montgomery is too waterlogged to be used, the game will be moved to Cardinal Newman — which has artificial turf.

The Cardinals are away on Saturday, playing against San Ramon, but may end up having to host the game in Santa Rosa if San Ramon’s field is too soggy to play on.

If Cardinal Newman plays at San Ramon, the Northgate-Ukiah game will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday. If Cardinal Newman plays at home, the Rabinovitz championship will immediately follow the Cardinals game.

Meanwhile, the tournament’s third-place game between Sequoia of Redwood City and Analy was canceled outright due to a Thursday scheduling conflict that required Sequoia to return home. Even with the scheduling issues, Rabinovitz said he was pleased with the tournament.

“I thought the quality of the teams was above average this year. There were an awful lot of good hitters,” Rabinovitz said. “This tournament stands out. I know the kids look forward to playing in it.”

Both consolation-bracket games were played on Thursday:

Maria Carrillo 15, Piner 4

At Montgomery, the Pumas (5-3) put on a hitting clinic against the Prospectors (6-4), rapping out 17 hits the win the fifth-place game.

“We got hitter’s counts and we executed,” Maria Carrillo coach Sam Bruno said. “Our offense finally woke up. Our bats have started a little slow this year. I was happy to see how well we swung the bats today.”

Piner didn’t help itself with five errors, several at critical junctures with runners on base.

Maria Carrillo cruised to a 7-0 lead after two innings and Pumas starter Ben Lasker (5 innings, 1 run, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts) had more than enough cushion to earn the victory.

“Lasker pitched well. After a couple of innings he really found his curveball. He was spotting his fastball,” Bruno said. “He is a crafty pitcher.”

Piner starter Alex Tamayo (1 inning, 4 runs, 4 hits) took the loss.

The Pumas were led on offense by Bryce Cannon (3 for 4, 2 runs, 5 RBIs, 2 doubles, triple) and Connor Charpiot (3 for 5, 4 runs, 3 RBIs, 2 doubles).

The Prospectors were led by Jose Luna (1 for 2, 2 runs).

Windsor 7, Montgomery 6

In the seventh-place game, the visiting Jaguars (4-3-1) won in walk-off fashion. Tied 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Windsor’s Nick Landeros walked, stole second and advanced to third on a sacrifice fly. With two outs, Gary Hall singled to center field to plate Landeros and secure the Jaguars’ victory.

Windsor reliever Cameron Hayman (6 innings, 2 runs, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts) earned the victory. Montgomery reliever Chase Dienhart (2 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs) took the loss.

Carson Ramocinski (2 for 4, run, RBI) and Hayman (2-3, 2 runs, double) led the hitting attack for the Jaguars.

AJ Westgaard (3 for 4, run, 2 RBIs) led the offense for Montgomery (0-8), which is still searching for its first win.