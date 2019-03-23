Benefield: Santa Rosa High grad Morgan Bertsch, UC Davis eye upset of Stanford

University of California at Davis senior Morgan Bertsch has ticked off just about every box a student-athlete could dream of in this, her senior year with the Aggies’ women’s basketball team.

She’s the school’s all-time leading scorer and blocks leader, she’s the Big West Player of the Year, she’s the MVP of the Big West tournament, and she’s tied for fourth-leading scorer in the nation with 23.5 points per game.

And just when you thought her proverbial pen might run out of ink checking off all of those boxes, she just ticked the biggest box of them all: For the first time in eight seasons, the Aggies will play in the NCAA Tournament. They face Stanford at Maples Pavilion Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

“We’ve come up a little bit short the past couple of years and that was definitely heartbreaking to experience that,” Bertsch said Friday at a pregame press conference. “I’ve been waiting to get to the NCAA Tournament.”

Correction. Bertsch hasn’t been waiting. She’s been working.

Bertsch, The Press Democrat’s co-All-Empire Player of the Year when she graduated from Santa Rosa High in 2014, has averaged those 23.5 points, but also six rebounds, nearly two assists and more than a steal per game for the Big West champs. The Aggies are 25-6 overall this season and went 15-1 in conference.

But not making the tournament in her first three seasons has left a hole.

And a hole is exactly what the Aggies dug out of to get here.

The Aggies came back from a 39-22 third-quarter deficit — thanks to a 16-0 run in the fourth — to beat Hawaii in the Big West tournament title game last Saturday and secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament. Bertsch was named Big West tournament MVP.

“For this group to be here and do it the way we did, where we had to come from down 17 in the championship game to secure that win is special,” Aggies coach Jennifer Gross said.

“It’s hard to get here. It really is,” she said.

And the Aggies’ reward? A Stanford team that beat them 71-43 in the opening game of the season on Nov. 7.

Whereas Stanford players on Friday expressed the desire to enjoy their final ride through yet another NCAA Tournament (they have made 32 straight), the Aggies talked about the thrill of simply being there.

“This game — it’s getting to enjoy this moment that we have been working so hard for,” Bertsch said.

The Aggies draw a tall order in Stanford.

Stanford is ranked No. 6 in the nation, according to the most recent AP poll. That’s good enough for the No. 2 seed. The Aggies are seeded 15th.

In the history of the women’s tournament, a 15 seed has never won a tournament game.

In their meeting in what must feel like a million moons ago, Bertsch scored an underwhelming 16 points against the Cardinal. She grabbed five rebounds and had two steals. Stanford also forced her into six turnovers.

All of those numbers are well below Bertsch’s season averages. And through the season, she has committed just 2.5 turnovers per game.