No. 1 Virginia avoids repeat of 2018 nightmare, halts 16 seed's upset bid

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — This time, Virginia was not one-and-done against a 16 seed.

It looked possible, at least through the first half, as the Cavaliers were tested in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Down 14 points in the first half Friday against Gardner-Webb, another early exit was quite possible.

Shades of UMBC all over again? Not quite.

A year after becoming the first team to be stunned in a 1-vs.-16 matchup in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Virginia gathered itself and beat the Runnin’ Bulldogs 71-56 in the South Region opener Friday.

Down six at halftime with the unthinkable prospect of looming, Virginia’s coaches took a measured approach.

They didn’t scream.

They stayed calm.

And this year it worked.

“Don’t you dare leave anything in this locker room,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said he told his players. “But you don’t panic.”

Last season, the Cavaliers got tighter and tighter as No. 16 seed UMBC made shot after shot and Virginia could not answer. Virginia became the first overall No. 1 seed to lose its opening game and it was the first — and still the only — time in 35 years one of the top four teams in the tournament was sent home after the first round.

Against Gardner-Webb, the Cavaliers (30-3) saved their season and avoided the stain of forever being tagged as a team that roars through the regular season only to fail spectacularly in tournament time.

DJ Laster’s short jumper put Gardner-Webb up 30-16 with 6:42 left in the first half and the crowd, dying to see history repeated, roared its support for the underdogs. The Cavaliers committed eight turnovers, one below their average for an entire game, and open shots simply were not falling.

But Kyle Guy sank a 3-pointer and Virginia’s defense clamped down to cut the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ lead to 36-30 at the break.

Ty Jerome remembered that locker room against UMBC. Coaches were yelling and the players were uptight.

“We felt their panic,” Jerome said.

Not on Friday.

The Cavaliers opened the second half with a 25-5 run and their trademark stifling defense forced 11 Gardner-Webb turnovers in the first 12 minutes after the break.

“They made a couple of buckets, we struggled to score and had some bad offensive possessions. Then we started to break down defensively and started to give stuff up we didn’t give up in the first half,” Gardner-Webb coach Tim Craft said.

De’Andre Hunter, who missed last year’s upset after breaking his wrist In the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, led the Cavaliers with 23 points. His layup and free throw after he was fouled put Virginia up for good. Mamadi Diakite added 17 points on 8 of 10 shooting and nine rebounds.

Jose Perez scored 19 points — he was 4 of 6 from behind the arc — for Gardner-Webb, which was playing in its first NCAA Tournament. David Efianayi added 12 points and for at least one half of basketball, Gardner-Webb (23-12) felt unstoppable.

“It’s unforgettable. I could carry this on for the rest of my life, and no one can take it from me,” senior Brandon Miller said.