Barber: Gloomy thoughts about Giants, A's in 2019

Ah, late March, when the wildflowers bloom and hope springs eternal everywhere Major League Baseball is played. Except for here in the Bay Area — or at least at my house — where a feeling of gloom is seeping in around the edges.

I hope I’m wrong, because I like to watch good baseball, and September is a lot more fun when there’s a team or two in contention. But as the 2019 MLB season opens this week, I’m finding it hard to be bullish on the local boys.

The Giants have done little to make us excited this offseason. To a large extent, in fact, they are recycling the same team that went 73-89 and ranked 14th among the 15 National League teams in runs, home runs, on-base percentage and slugging percentage last year.

In Farhan Zaidi’s first few months as team president, he has adjusted the fine-tuning rather than overhaul the machinery. The main additions to the roster are outfielder Gerardo Parra, third baseman Yangervis Solarte and starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz. Fine-tuning? Sorry, that’s more like squirting the keyboard with a can of condensed air.

It’s Zaidi’s usual schtick, and it may be the best course in the long run. But it isn’t bound to make 2019 much fun.

The Giants’ problems go beyond the standings, where they are projected — by both FanGraphs and the Vegas oddmakers — of finishing last in the NL West. This team is shaping up to be boring. Again. With a few notable exceptions, it is composed of players who are just past their prime (Evan Longoria, Pablo Sandoval, Jeff Samardzija) and newer parts who won’t be confused for top-100 prospects (Mac Williamson, Austin Slater, Andrew Suarez).

You knew all of this. No one has suggested the Giants would be challenging the Dodgers in 2019.

But optimism has a way of sneaking past your defenses this time of year. Maybe you have seen some vital signs from the Giants during spring training. First baseman Brandon Belt is killing the ball. Parra and second baseman Joe Panik are knocking it around pretty good, too. Pomeranz and Samardzija are both pitching well. Relievers Will Smith and Tony Watson have been practically untouchable.

You start lining up the what-ifs, and you can almost turn the Giants into a better-than-.500 team. The problem is the what-ifs that could go the other way. And they are big ones.

Like, what if Smith fails to lock down the closer role for Bruce Bochy? And what if Buster Posey, expected to occupy his God-given spot in the middle of the batting order, doesn’t regain the old pop in his bat after offseason hip surgery? Here’s the whopper: What if Madison Bumgarner has lost his dominance?

The past two seasons have largely been washouts for Bumgarner, but his injuries were flukes, caused by an ornery dirt bike and a hot line drive. His pitching arm is undamaged. But have you watched him at all this spring? His only problem is getting people out. As of Saturday, Bum’s pitching numbers included an ERA of 8.27 and an opposing batting average of .366.

No, you can’t take Cactus League numbers too seriously. It’s interesting to note, though, that Bumgarner’s spring stats have generally been pretty good throughout his career. Last year, for example, he had a 3.43 ERA and a nice 1.05 WHIP. Opponents hit .231 against him.