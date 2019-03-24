Northgate tops Ukiah for A.L. Rabinovitz baseball tournament title

Santa Rosa’s annual A.L. Rabinovitz memorial baseball tournament concluded Saturday after some weather-related delays, with Northgate narrowly beating Ukiah 2-1 in the title game.

Playing at Montgomery High School once the field had dried from Friday’s rains, Northgate scored once in the first inning and again in the fourth for the only runs the Broncos needed.

Ukiah was held scoreless until the bottom of the fourth by senior Max Michels, who allowed the single run on four hits over seven innings.

Junior Luke Saunders went 3 for 3 at the plate and added a run to lead Northgate.

Ukiah sophomore Koiya Martinez was 1 for 3 with a double, scoring the Wildcats’ only run.

Northgate is now 6-3 while Ukiah is 5-5.