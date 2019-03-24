Giants acquire Kratz from Brewers for depth behind Posey

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 24, 2019, 3:09PM
Updated 36 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

OAKLAND — The San Francisco Giants acquired veteran catcher Erik Kratz from the Brewers on Sunday, sending minor league infielder C.J. Hinojosa to Milwaukee.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi had wanted an experienced catcher to provide depth behind Buster Posey, who is back from right hip surgery that ended his 2018 season in late August.

The 38-year-old Kratz batted .236 with six home runs and 23 RBIs in 67 games for the Brewers last season, hitting .292 in nine playoff games. He joins his eighth team over 10 major league seasons.

The Giants reassigned catcher Stephen Vogt to minor league camp. He is working his way back from surgery on his troublesome right shoulder last May and didn’t play for Milwaukee last year.

Vogt reached a minor league deal before sprin training along with Rene Rivera, just released by the Giants.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine