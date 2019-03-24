With draft nearing, 49ers to visit with prospects

Keep an eye on which players visit the 49ers before the draft.

Every year, every NFL team can host and interview up to 30 draft-eligible players at the team’s facility. Of those 30 players, the 49ers probably will draft two or three.

In 2018, the 49ers hosted pre-draft visits in Santa Clara for wide receiver Dante Pettis and middle linebacker Fred Warner before drafting Pettis in Round 2 and Warner in Round 3.

And in 2017, the 49ers hosted weak-side linebacker Reuben Foster, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, tight end George Kittle and quarterback Nick Mullens. Then, the 49ers drafted Foster in Round 1, Witherspoon in Round 3, Kittle in Round 5 and signed Mullens as an undrafted free agent.

This year, the list of players who will come to Santa Clara and meet the 49ers before the April 25-27 draft has begun to trickle out on the internet and in published reports. Here are the names on that list:

1. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

General manager John Lynch attended Alabama’s Pro Day this week, and invited Williams out to dinner afterward at Williams’ restaurant of choice.

Williams, 21, chose IHOP. A man of simple tastes.

The 49ers will host a second meeting with him in Santa Clara before the draft. If he’s hungry, there’s an IHOP a quarter mile away from the team facility.

Williams is a big man — 6-foot-3, 303 pounds. He played nose tackle at Alabama and recorded 10 sacks and 26 tackles for loss in two seasons. He left school and declared for the draft after his sophomore year.

Williams is the top-graded player in the upcoming draft, according to NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. He described Williams as “an instant starter with Pro Bowl potential.”

But, Williams also has a red flag, draft insider Tony Pauline said during a recent podcast. “At the Combine, people told me Williams came across as a bit naïve during interviews. He just seems naïve to what’s going on in almost an innocent way. There’s a slight concern or question as to what happens when he’s selected early in the draft and starts getting big paychecks.”

In other words, will Williams remain an IHOP man when he can afford Ruth’s Chris? The 49ers can address this issue with him during his pre-draft visit in Santa Clara.

2. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

Lynch and 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters attended Bosa’a Pro Day at Ohio State on Wednesday. But Bosa didn’t participate in any athletic testing or positional drills. He merely stood and watched, along with Lynch and Peters. Afterward, the 49ers took Bosa out for a late lunch. They’re scheduled to meet with Bosa again in Santa Clara.

Like Williams, Bosa is a player the 49ers may draft with the second pick in Round 1. Bosa is a defensive end who recorded 17.5 sacks in 29 collegiate games. In 2018, he recorded four sacks in three games before suffering a core-muscle injury that ended his season.

Typically, his injury would take four to six weeks to heal. But Bosa decided to end his season prematurely. He quit the team and left Ohio State to prepare for the NFL draft.