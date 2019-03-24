With draft nearing, 49ers to visit with prospects

GRANT COHN
PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
March 24, 2019, 4:43PM

Keep an eye on which players visit the 49ers before the draft.

Every year, every NFL team can host and interview up to 30 draft-eligible players at the team’s facility. Of those 30 players, the 49ers probably will draft two or three.

In 2018, the 49ers hosted pre-draft visits in Santa Clara for wide receiver Dante Pettis and middle linebacker Fred Warner before drafting Pettis in Round 2 and Warner in Round 3.

And in 2017, the 49ers hosted weak-side linebacker Reuben Foster, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, tight end George Kittle and quarterback Nick Mullens. Then, the 49ers drafted Foster in Round 1, Witherspoon in Round 3, Kittle in Round 5 and signed Mullens as an undrafted free agent.

This year, the list of players who will come to Santa Clara and meet the 49ers before the April 25-27 draft has begun to trickle out on the internet and in published reports. Here are the names on that list:

1. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

General manager John Lynch attended Alabama’s Pro Day this week, and invited Williams out to dinner afterward at Williams’ restaurant of choice.

Williams, 21, chose IHOP. A man of simple tastes.

The 49ers will host a second meeting with him in Santa Clara before the draft. If he’s hungry, there’s an IHOP a quarter mile away from the team facility.

Williams is a big man — 6-foot-3, 303 pounds. He played nose tackle at Alabama and recorded 10 sacks and 26 tackles for loss in two seasons. He left school and declared for the draft after his sophomore year.

Williams is the top-graded player in the upcoming draft, according to NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. He described Williams as “an instant starter with Pro Bowl potential.”

But, Williams also has a red flag, draft insider Tony Pauline said during a recent podcast. “At the Combine, people told me Williams came across as a bit naïve during interviews. He just seems naïve to what’s going on in almost an innocent way. There’s a slight concern or question as to what happens when he’s selected early in the draft and starts getting big paychecks.”

In other words, will Williams remain an IHOP man when he can afford Ruth’s Chris? The 49ers can address this issue with him during his pre-draft visit in Santa Clara.

2. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

Lynch and 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters attended Bosa’a Pro Day at Ohio State on Wednesday. But Bosa didn’t participate in any athletic testing or positional drills. He merely stood and watched, along with Lynch and Peters. Afterward, the 49ers took Bosa out for a late lunch. They’re scheduled to meet with Bosa again in Santa Clara.

Like Williams, Bosa is a player the 49ers may draft with the second pick in Round 1. Bosa is a defensive end who recorded 17.5 sacks in 29 collegiate games. In 2018, he recorded four sacks in three games before suffering a core-muscle injury that ended his season.

Typically, his injury would take four to six weeks to heal. But Bosa decided to end his season prematurely. He quit the team and left Ohio State to prepare for the NFL draft.

When Bosa meets with the 49ers, Lynch can ask how much Bosa loves football and if he’s willing to play through injury as a pro.

3. Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky

The 49ers did not attend Allen’s Pro Day on Friday, but will host him in for a pre-draft visit in Santa Clara.

Allen is the third and final player the 49ers could draft with the second pick in Round 1. He is the second-highest-graded player in the draft after Williams, according to NFL.com’s Zierlein, who says Allen has “elite size, speed and explosiveness with a frame to get even stronger.”

As a senior in 2018, Allen led college football with a whopping 17 sacks in just 13 games. But his previous three seasons at Kentucky, he recorded just 14.5 sacks in 29 games.

When the 49ers meet with Allen, they can ask why he didn’t produce until his final season. Then, the 49ers can determine if 2018 was an outlier for Allen, or a sign of growth to come.

4. Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

The 49ers probably won’t take Gary with the second pick in Round 1. But they can take him if they trade down a few spots, which is possible. The 49ers currently have just six picks in the upcoming draft. They could trade down for more picks.

Gary, 21, was the top-rated player in the country coming out of high school in 2015. And he was one of the top performers at the Combine in February. He ran a 4.58 40-yard dash and recorded a 38-inch vertical leap while weighing 277 pounds.

But, in three seasons at Michigan, he recorded just 9.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss. His production never matched his talent.

During Gary’s interview with the 49ers, they can determine whether his underwhelming college career was the fault of Gary or Michigan’s defensive scheme. The 49ers may feel Gary will perform better in their defense.

It is not clear where Gary likes to dine.

