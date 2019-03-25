Back home from Japan, A’s come out swinging

OAKLAND — Japan is over for the Oakland Athletics.

A couple of big swings helped wake up the A’s.

Stephen Piscotty, Jurickson Profar and Ramon Laureano homered, and Oakland beat the San Francisco Giants 5-0 on Sunday in the Bay Bridge exhibition series.

The A’s kicked off the season with a pair of losses to Seattle last week in Tokyo. Back stateside, they are prepping for their home opener Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels.

“It was weird, plus the jet lag, with some of the guys it seemed like we were kind of sleepwalking through (batting practice),” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “You put a couple of good swings on them and the next thing you know you’ve got five runs on the board and the way those two guys were pitching that was enough today.”

Brett Anderson pitched six innings of three-hit ball, and Frankie Montas struck out three while finishing the three-hitter.

The 31-year-old Anderson struck out three and walked one, capping an impressive spring for the injury-prone left-hander.

“Coming in, you hope he’s healthy enough to get through a spring and he’s been way better than that. He’s really pitched well,” Melvin said. “You really don’t go on spring training results for guys like him but it’s nice to see him in the fashion that he is.”

San Francisco right-hander Dereck Rodriguez gave up three runs in four innings. He struck out two and walked two.

Manager Bruce Bochy said Rodriguez will begin the season as the team’s third starter, slotted for Saturday’s game in San Diego.

“I felt really good, the body feels good, I’m ready to back out there,” Rodriguez said.

Piscotty went deep after Matt Chapman walked with one out in the first. Profar connected in the fourth, and Laureano added a two-run shot in the seventh.

Giants moves

San Francisco acquired veteran catcher Erik Kratz in a trade with the Brewers in exchange for minor league infielder C.J. Hinojosa. The Giants reassigned catcher Stephen Vogt to minor league camp, and right-hander Jose Lopez was designated for assignment.

Notes

Melvin said 1B Matt Olson will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on Friday on his right hand. “Now it’s just about hopefully that bone healing up and getting him back out there as quick as you can,” Melvin said. “There’s also a period of time where you have to build up the hand strength, so there’s really no timetable on it, but obviously the sooner the better with a guy like him.” Profar, Mark Canha and Chad Pinder will split time at first until Olson returns, Melvin said. ... LHP Jesus Luzardo (strained left shoulder) has started a strengthening program. The touted prospect is expected to miss at least four weeks. “He’s felt better the last couple of days, but it doesn’t affect the timetable,” Melvin said.

Up next

RHP Liam Hendricks will start for Oakland for the second game of the three-game exhibition series in San Francisco on Monday. LHP Drew Pomeranz will go for the Giants.