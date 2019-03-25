Owner York has positive feedback for 49ers brass

The 49ers executives will be out of the office until Thursday. But, they’re still busily at work.

CEO Jed York and general manager John Lynch are in Phoenix for the NFL’s annual league meetings. This is the time of year executives and coaches from all 32 teams meet and discuss potential rule changes for the upcoming season.

It’s also the time executives and coaches speak to the media to share breaking news, explain roster moves and provide clues (or non-clues) about the upcoming draft.

Here is the top 49ers news coming out of Phoenix, according to published reports:

1. Jed York gives John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan a vote of confidence.

Since Lynch and Shanahan took over the 49ers in 2017, their record during the months of September, October and November is 3-19. Their seasons have ended before they ever got going.

Despite their inability to win meaningful games the past two seasons, York told reporters his confidence in Lynch and Shanahan is higher than ever.

“I have a lot of patience with these guys,” York said, courtesy of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think there are reasons we’ve had the records we’ve had the last two years. And I feel very, very good about the team those guys are putting together.”

The reasons for the 49ers’ futility include the lack of a legitimate starting quarterback in 2017 until the 49ers traded for Jimmy Garoppolo at the trade deadline, plus the lack of a legitimate starting quarterback in 2018 after Garoppolo tore his ACL Week 3.

Other reasons for the 49ers’ futility include poor drafting by Lynch, the inexperienced GM, and sloppy, undisciplined performances by players who miss tackles and commit turnovers under Shanahan, the inexperienced head coach.

“We were probably not going to get it all right in the first year, the first two years,” York explained. “But, this is something we’re going to try to build and I believe we have a very good foundation. I think the future is bright for us.”

Meaning York expects better results next season. If that doesn’t happen, he may not think the future is so bright. And that could have repercussions.

2. The 49ers will not cut running back Jerick McKinnon.

The 49ers signed McKinnon to a four-year, $30 million contract last offseason.

In 2018, McKinnon earned $12.5 million including his signing bonus from the 49ers despite tearing his ACL during practice and missing the entire season. He never played a snap for the 49ers.

This offseason, McKinnon’s $3.7 million base salary for 2019 will become fully guaranteed if the 49ers don’t cut him before April 1. And they can cut him without compromising the roster.

The 49ers already have running back Matt Breida, who started 13 games for the 49ers last season and averaged 5.3 yards per carry. And they recently signed running back Tevin Coleman to a two-year, $8.5 million contract. Coleman played for Shanahan in 2015 and 2016 when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. In 2018, Coleman started 14 games for the Falcons and averaged 4.8 yards per carry.

The 49ers don’t have much room in their backfield for McKinnon, who’s expensive. But, the 49ers plan to keep him, anyway.

“Jerick is going to be a part of us,” Lynch said at the league meetings, according to published reports. “We’re excited to see that through. He’s very much a part of our plans.”

McKinnon, 26, has started just 14 games since entering the NFL in 2014. His career rushing average is a modest four yards per carry.

3. The 49ers will host Florida State defensive end Brian Burns for a pre-draft workout.

On Monday, Lynch confirmed, as has been reported, the 49ers will host the following four players for pre-draft visits in Santa Clara: Kentucky outside linebacker Josh Allen, Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa and Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary.

Also on Monday, the 49ers added a fifth player to their pre-draft meeting list: Florida State defensive end Brian Burns, according to senior draft analyst Jon Ledyard. Burns currently has meetings scheduled with every team picking in the top 10 except the New York Jets who pick third in Round 1. The 49ers pick second.

Burns, 20, recorded 23 sacks and 38.5 tackles for loss in 33 games at Florida State. He’s 6-foot-5, 249 pounds, and he ran the 40-yard dash in an impressive 4.53 seconds at the combine in February. The 49ers may take him if they trade down a few spots in Round 1. Experts expect Burns will get drafted between pick No. 5 and 10.