Barber: A’s missing first baseman Matt Olson

SAN FRANCISCO

It doesn’t look right. And it won’t for a while.

When the A’s took the field for a Bay Bridge Series game against the Giants at Oracle Park on Monday night, the left side of the infield looked familiar. There was Matt Chapman, the brilliant third baseman, guarding the line. There was Marcus Semien patrolling the shortstop territory.

Across the diamond, things got weird. The first baseman was Jurickson Profar, one of the newer members of the A’s. It wasn’t Matt Olson, who is out with a broken hamate bone in his right hand.

This is news, because Olson was a fixture at first base last year. In fact, he played there in every single game. Every one. He started 152 regular-season games, plus the wild-card loss to the Yankees. And the 10 games he didn’t start? Olson finished every one of them on the bag. He logged 147 “complete games” at the position. He was as immovable as the right-field foul pole.

Olson looks like he was born to play first base. He’s 6-foot-5 and built of lean muscle. At the age of 24 (he turns 25 on Friday), he is already worthy of a Gold Glove. I was imagining him reaching skyward for a hustled throw by Chapman or Semien when I asked Oakland manager Bob Melvin, before the game, about missing Olson’s long frame.

“Regardless of the height, he makes a lot of plays that a lot of guys can’t,” Melvin said. “Balls in the dirt, I don’t know that I’ve seen anybody better at that. And his feeds on double plays, it’s almost like having another shortstop out there.”

And yes, Olson is a force at the plate, too. He occupied the No. 5 spot in order for most of last season, and delivered 29 home runs and 84 RBIs for Melvin. Olson’s slash line of .247/.335/.453 was pretty-good-not-amazing, but you get the feeling we’ve seen only the tip of his iceberg. His swing is art. If he can cut down on the swing-through strikes, he will be a perennial All-Star.

None of that benefits the A’s right now, because something unusual happened to Olson’s right hand as he fouled off a slider from Seattle’s Yusei Kikuchi in Oakland’s second game of the regular season, during that weird, isolated two-game mini-series in Tokyo. Olson initially shook the hand as if he’d felt a minor stinging sensation; he continued the at-bat and stroked a single. The next day he was having surgery in Los Angeles to repair the broken bone.

The A’s have never offered a timetable on Olson’s return, but hamate surgery is no joke. Houston’s Yuli Gurriel and Texas’ Delino DeShields both underwent the procedure last spring and were out three to four weeks. The Giants’ Pablo Sandoval had his right hamate bone removed in 2011 and missed 40 games. Giancarlo Stanton broke his playing for Miami in June of 2015 and sat out the rest of the season.

So there’s your range of downtime.

Olson’s absence is especially problematic for the A’s, because without him they don’t have a real first baseman. What they have are versatile players who can fill in adequately, but not brilliantly. Think of the dramatized version of Scott Hatteberg in “Moneyball,” borrowing a first baseman’s glove to play the position because the A’s needed his bat in the lineup.