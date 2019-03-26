Barber: A’s missing first baseman Matt Olson

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 25, 2019, 11:19PM

SAN FRANCISCO

It doesn’t look right. And it won’t for a while.

When the A’s took the field for a Bay Bridge Series game against the Giants at Oracle Park on Monday night, the left side of the infield looked familiar. There was Matt Chapman, the brilliant third baseman, guarding the line. There was Marcus Semien patrolling the shortstop territory.

Across the diamond, things got weird. The first baseman was Jurickson Profar, one of the newer members of the A’s. It wasn’t Matt Olson, who is out with a broken hamate bone in his right hand.

This is news, because Olson was a fixture at first base last year. In fact, he played there in every single game. Every one. He started 152 regular-season games, plus the wild-card loss to the Yankees. And the 10 games he didn’t start? Olson finished every one of them on the bag. He logged 147 “complete games” at the position. He was as immovable as the right-field foul pole.

Olson looks like he was born to play first base. He’s 6-foot-5 and built of lean muscle. At the age of 24 (he turns 25 on Friday), he is already worthy of a Gold Glove. I was imagining him reaching skyward for a hustled throw by Chapman or Semien when I asked Oakland manager Bob Melvin, before the game, about missing Olson’s long frame.

“Regardless of the height, he makes a lot of plays that a lot of guys can’t,” Melvin said. “Balls in the dirt, I don’t know that I’ve seen anybody better at that. And his feeds on double plays, it’s almost like having another shortstop out there.”

And yes, Olson is a force at the plate, too. He occupied the No. 5 spot in order for most of last season, and delivered 29 home runs and 84 RBIs for Melvin. Olson’s slash line of .247/.335/.453 was pretty-good-not-amazing, but you get the feeling we’ve seen only the tip of his iceberg. His swing is art. If he can cut down on the swing-through strikes, he will be a perennial All-Star.

None of that benefits the A’s right now, because something unusual happened to Olson’s right hand as he fouled off a slider from Seattle’s Yusei Kikuchi in Oakland’s second game of the regular season, during that weird, isolated two-game mini-series in Tokyo. Olson initially shook the hand as if he’d felt a minor stinging sensation; he continued the at-bat and stroked a single. The next day he was having surgery in Los Angeles to repair the broken bone.

The A’s have never offered a timetable on Olson’s return, but hamate surgery is no joke. Houston’s Yuli Gurriel and Texas’ Delino DeShields both underwent the procedure last spring and were out three to four weeks. The Giants’ Pablo Sandoval had his right hamate bone removed in 2011 and missed 40 games. Giancarlo Stanton broke his playing for Miami in June of 2015 and sat out the rest of the season.

So there’s your range of downtime.

Olson’s absence is especially problematic for the A’s, because without him they don’t have a real first baseman. What they have are versatile players who can fill in adequately, but not brilliantly. Think of the dramatized version of Scott Hatteberg in “Moneyball,” borrowing a first baseman’s glove to play the position because the A’s needed his bat in the lineup.

The leading candidates to plug the gap while Olson heals are Mark Canha and Profar.

Canha is one of the A’s rolls of duct tape, a not-flashy player who performs a variety of tasks. Last year he started at five different positions (including designated hitter). The bulk of that work, however, was in the outfield. Canha has started a total of 59 games at first base during his four years in Oakland; 57 of those were in 2015, his rookie season.

Melvin was quick to praise Canha on Monday.

“He does a nice job wherever he is,” the manager said. “And last year in center field, I mean, that was a little bit of a problem spot for him before, and he played a plus center field for us last year. … He’s made himself into a guy that can play different positions and still be productive.”

Profar, who started at first against the Giants, is another roll of duct tape. With Texas last season, he started 61 games at shortstop, 46 at third base, 20 at first base and nine at shortstop. He has played a little left field, too.

Chad Pinder could probably man first base for the A’s in an emergency. Added up, this shouldn’t be a disaster in the field for Oakland. But it’s a huge fall-off from Olson, a first baseman who might have been molded from clay by a baseball scout.

It took less than three full innings to see the evidence Monday. In the bottom of the third, with Steven Duggar on first base, the Giants’ Joe Panik rapped a hard two-hopper toward first base. The ball ricocheted off of Profar’s glove like a touch pass off the foot of Lionel Messi and squirted toward second base. Both runners were safe. Score it E3.

Profar didn’t look “almost like another shortstop” on that play. He looked like a guy plugged into a hole because, you know, someone had to be.

It was just one ground ball in a meaningless game in March. And Olson isn’t perfect. He committed seven errors last season (albeit in 1,494 chances). But this was the type of ball that the tall lefty normally hoovers up like a dust bunny.

And with the A’s trotting out a batting order that was a pretty good approximation of the regular season, it was Profar in the 5 slot, with Pinder hitting sixth. Profar did have an RBI single, but the lineup cried out for Olson’s power. That cry will not be answered for … how long? A month? Two?

This injury shouldn’t affect Olson’s career in the long run. But that hamate fracture is a terrible break for the A’s as they begin this 2019 season.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

