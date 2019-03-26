MLB suspends Giants CEO Larry Baer for altercation with wife

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 26, 2019, 8:04AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — Major League Baseball has suspended San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer without pay until July 1 after a video showed him in a physical altercation with his wife.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that Baer's conduct on the video was "unacceptable" and warranted discipline. Manfred says Baer should be held to a higher standard because of his position as a leader of the franchise.

Baer took a leave of absence three days after TMZ released the video on March 1 showing the altercation in a San Francisco park between Baer and his wife, Pam. Manfred said the unpaid suspension will date back to when Baer stepped away on March 4.

Baer said in a statement that he respects the decision and apologized for his actions.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.comMLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine