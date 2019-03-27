UFC's Conor McGregor makes surprise retirement announcement

Conor McGregor announced his retirement from mixed-martial arts Monday, hours before a report surfaced detailing sexual assault accusations made against the former UFC champion last year.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that McGregor, 30, is under investigation in Ireland after a woman accused him of sexual assault in December. McGregor was arrested and released by Irish police in January but has not been charged with a crime, according to the report.

Late Monday night, McGregor tweeted, “I’ve decided to retire,” minutes after a previously recorded segment with host Jimmy Fallon aired on “The Tonight Show.”

“Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as ‘Mixed Martial Art’ today,” wrote @thenotoriousmma, McGregor’s account. “I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!”

McGregor, currently serving a six-month suspension for his role in the October post-fight incident with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov following Nurmagomedov’s fourth-round submission victory, had been engaged with veteran lightweight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone for a July fight.

McGregor told Fallon, “I love to compete, I love to fight. ... We’re in talks for July, (but there’s) a lot of politics. The fight game is a mad game. I can fight who I want.”