Warriors suspend Bell 1 game for conduct detrimental to team

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 27, 2019, 12:03PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

BC-BKN--Warriors-Bell Suspended,72

Warriors suspend Bell 1 game for conduct detrimental to team

The Golden State Warriors have suspended forward Jordan Bell for one game for conduct detrimental to the team

Eds: APNewsNow.

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors have suspended forward Jordan Bell for one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

The Warriors said Wednesday that Bell would miss that night’s game at Memphis. The team did not disclose a specific reason for the suspension.

Bell is averaging 3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 61 contests this season. He plays 11.4 minutes per game.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine