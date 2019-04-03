Empire notes: Locals put on strong performances at Stanford track meet

In addition to Healdsburg senior Gabby Peterson’s double win at the Stanford Invitational track and field meet last weekend, loads of locals also had strong performances.

Vintage High’s Mary Deeik finished ninth in the 3,200 meters in 11:11. The Maria Carrillo girls team took ninth in the distance medley.

In boys action, Sonoma Academy senior and last fall’s Division 5 state cross country champ, Andre Williams, finished fifth in the 3,200 meters in 9:30, one position ahead of Vintage senior Emmanuel Guzman, who finished in 9:32.

The Maria Carrillo boys finished sixth in the distance medley, while Casa Grande’s team finished eighth — breaking a nine-year-old school record.

Cardinal Newman junior Samuel Davison finished third in the discus with a toss of 163 feet, 4 inches. St. Helena’s Ryan Searl finished sixth in the 100-meter dash in 11.11.

Maria Carrillo’s senior tandem of Severin Ramirez and Tyler Van Arden finished eighth and 10th in the 400-meter dash in 49.93 and 50.31, respectively.

Santa Rosa’s Brayden Glascock edged Montgomery’s Brent Oru-Craig in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing eighth in 57.59. Oru-Craig got ninth in 58.33.

That battle is likely to be replayed Wednesday at Santa Rosa High as the two hurdlers are scheduled meet again in a tri-school meet with Santa Rosa, Maria Carrillo and Montgomery battling for North Bay League-Oak Division supremacy.

Among athletes who are no longer high schoolers but are still locals, Montgomery grad (and two-time Olympian) Kim Conley finished ninth in the 10,000-meter women’s invitational race. She finished in 32:20.

Emily Sisson won the race in 30:49. Fellow Viking and current Santa Rosa Junior College freshman Waisea Jikoiono finished fourth in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 3.25 inches. His best on the season is 6 feet, 7.5 inches, which is tops in the state.

Kirby to suit up for Prune Packers

Devin Kirby, a 2017 Ukiah High graduate, is the latest addition to the Healdsburg Prune Packers’ roster for summer college baseball. Kirby, a right-handed pitcher, has been hot for the Bear Cubs this season. He’s recorded 46 strikeouts in 30 innings while allowing a meager three walks. The Bear Cubs were 22-6 overall and 11-4 in the Big 8 heading into Tuesday’s away game at Cosumnes River. The Bear Cubs host the Hawks (19-8 overall; 7-5 Big 8) at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The Prune Packers open the season at home at 6 p.m. June 1 at Recreation Park.

Local athletes crowding NCS discus bests

Local athletes are well represented in the best of the best among discus throwers in the North Coast Section. Santa Rosa High senior Caitlin Grace launched herself into second place in the section after throwing the discus 125 feet, 2 inches at the Stanford Invitational last weekend. Right behind her in third place in the section is Middletown senior Taelor Roderick, who has a season best of 119 feet, 6 inches that she posted at the Eddie Hart Invitational on March 16. In fifth place in the section is Kassidy Sani, a junior from El Molino whose best this season is 117 feet even, which she tossed March 9 at the North Coast Track Extravaganza. It should be noted that Grace’s best toss of the season is still not her personal record. She reached that last season as a junior, when she registered a heave of 125 feet, 11 inches — good enough for 12th all-time in the Redwood Empire.