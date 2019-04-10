Empire notes: New leader among locals in discus

El Molino High School junior Kassidy Sani launched herself to the top of the locals list for North Coast Section girls discus with a new personal record of 132 feet, two inches. That puts her seventh all-time among Redwood Empire athletes.

Sani’s previous best was 117 feet even, which she threw on March 9 at the North Coast Track Extravaganza. Santa Rosa senior Caitlin Grace has the third best toss of the season with an effort of 125 feet, two inches she recorded at the Stanford Invitational. Middletown senior Taelor Roderick is in fourth place with a 119-foot, six-inch toss at the Eddie Hart Invitational.

Peterson shines in 3,200 at Arcadia Invitational

She said she would forego the 1,600 meters at the Arcadia Invitational to focus on getting a strong two-mile time. She did. Healdsburg High senior Gabby Peterson poster a personal best of 10:25 to finish in ninth place at the ultra-elite meet on Saturday. Also at that meet, the Maria Carrillo 4x1,600-meter relay team of Jasmin Hirth, Nicole Morris, Hannah Cohen-Sandler and Aimee Armstrong put in the sixth-fastest all-time finish, crossing the line in 21:32. Severin Ramirez, another Maria Carrillo runner, won his 400-meter heat in Arcadia in a personal best of 49 seconds to be the new leader in the North Coast Section at that distance.

McMahon tosses no-hitter

Cardinal Newman junior Matthew McMahon pitched a complete game no-hitter against Rancho Cotate on April 3. McMahon struck out eight batters, walking three. The Cardinals won 3-0 in a game that was called because of rain after six innings.

The Cardinals are now 11-2 overall and 8-1 in the North Bay League-Oak Division after beating the second-place Ukiah Wildcats 7-6 on Monday.

The Cardinals travel to Montgomery Wednesday to take on the Vikings, who are 3-11 overall and 1-5 in NBL-Oak.

Hayman heading to Washington and Jefferson

Windsor High senior Cameron Hayman will continue his baseball career at Washington and Jefferson College in Washington, Pennsylvania. The Presidents are a Division III program and compete in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.

Hayman, an outfielder and right-handed pitcher, is hitting .324 with one homer in 39 plate appearances this season. The Windsor Jags are currently 4-1 in the North Bay League-Redwood Division behind the Piner Prospectors, who are 5-1. The Jags host the Healdsburg Hounds at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Scott to be a Gael

In more Windsor High news, senior Kayla Scott is set to continue playing softball next season for St. Mary’s College in Moraga. Scott, listed as a pitcher, first baseman and outfielder, is hitting .357 in 16 plate appearances. The Jags were 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the North Bay League heading into Tuesday’s contest with Ukiah High.

Olympian Conley to appear at Santa Rosa meet and greet

Montgomery grad and two-time Olympian Kim Conley will be back in Santa Rosa on Wednesday for a meet-and-greet at Fleet Feet in Railroad Square.

Conley, who now lives and trains in Sacramento, will be at the shop from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fleet Feet is located at 111 Third St. A book on Conley’s rise in running. “Underdog: Kim Conley and the Making of an Unexpected Olympian” by Tom Flynn, is scheduled for release in July.

You can reach staff columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671, kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com and on Twitter @benefield.