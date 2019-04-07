Sharks top Avalanche 5-2

SAN JOSE — Evander Kane scored to make San Jose the first team in 10 years with at least four 30-goal scorers and the Sharks wrapped up the second-best record in the Western Conference by beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Saturday night.

Brent Burns, Kevin Labanc, Gustav Nyquist and Micheal Haley also scored to give the Sharks two straight wins to close the regular season following a stretch of 10 losses in 11 games. Martin Jones made 28 saves.

Tyson Jost and Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche, who had gone 10 straight games without a regulation loss. Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves.

The game proved meaningless for the Avalanche, who were locked into the second wild-card spot after Dallas won earlier in the night. The Sharks had already solidified second place in the Pacific Division but locked up the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference with the win, assuring them home-ice advantage if they advance to the conference finals. Calgary won the Pacific and has the top record in the West.

Perhaps the most important part of the game for San Jose was the return of star defenseman Erik Karlsson, who had missed the previous 17 games with a groin injury.

Karlsson got in a tuneup for the postseason, playing more than 20 minutes and posting a plus-3 rating.