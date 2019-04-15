Slow start bites Sharks again in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks had the same dreadful start Sunday against the Vegas Golden Knights as they did two days earlier. The end result was all too familiar for the Sharks as well.

The Sharks fell behind by two goals in the first 12-plus minutes of the first period and never totally recovered as the Golden Knights earned a physical and often nasty 6-3 win in Game 3 at T-Mobile Arena to take a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Continuing a series-long theme, the Sharks had no answer for the Golden Knights’ line of Paul Stastny, Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone, as Stone had a hat trick, Stastny scored twice and Pacioretty added one. Sharks goalie Martin Jones stopped 33 of 39 shots, including 18 of 20 in the first period when he and the Sharks were under siege.

The trio now has 22 points in the first three games of the series, and Stone has six goals in three games.

The Sharks once again never led, as Stone scored just 16 seconds into the first period and Pacioretty added another goal at the 12:16 mark. It was the ninth time in 17 meetings between the Sharks and Golden Knights, including playoffs, that Vegas has taken a 1-0 lead in the first five minutes of regulation time.

Kevin Labanc scored in the first period for the Sharks to cut the Vegas lead to 2-1, but Stastny scored 21 seconds into the second period to restore the Golden Knights’ two-goal lead. Stastny scored again at the 16:04 mark of the second and Stone scored 36 seconds into the third, giving Vegas a 5-1 lead.

Logan Couture and Timo Meier scored at the 4:57 and 5:51 mark of the third period, respectively, but the Sharks could get no closer. Stone sealed the win with an even-strength goal at the 13:57 mark of the third period.

The Golden Knights converted on 2 of 6 power play opportunities.

Joe Thornton took the third of four minor penalties the Sharks were assessed in the second period. Thornton was called for an illegal check to the head of Golden Knights winger Tomas Nosek, an infraction that could result in supplemental discipline from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

The Sharks suffered an injury for the second straight game. Already missing defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic, who was hurt in Game 2, the Sharks lost forward Micheal Haley, who blocked a Shea Theodore shot at the 2:23 mark of the second period.

Vlasic was hurt blocking a Theodore shot early in the second period of Game 2.