Rockies’ Marquez fires one-hitter at Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — German Marquez almost did more than merely end Colorado’s losing streak. He came close to putting himself in the record book.

Marquez pitched a one-hitter, nicked only by Evan Longoria’s single with one out in the eighth inning, and the Rockies stopped an eight-game skid by beating the San Francisco Giants 4-0 Sunday.

“That was a gem today, it really was,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “I was really proud of German. From the first pitch on there was a great intent and he built momentum as the game went on. He had life to the fastball and the breaking pitches were outstanding.”

Marquez (2-1) struck out nine and walked none while throwing 105 pitches in the first complete game in the majors this season. It was the first-ever complete game for Marquez in 156 pro starts, including 69 in the big leagues, and the first complete game one-hitter in Rockies’ history.

Ubaldo Jimenez pitched the only no-hitter for Colorado in 2010 at Atlanta.

“I looked up in the sixth and they still had no hits,” Marquez said through a translator. “That’s when I knew I had all my pitches working. I knew today especially with the losing streak the team needed me. I was happy to go out there and provide that.”

Marquez had allowed just one runner, hitting Kevin Pillar with a changeup to begin the sixth inning, and was in complete control heading into the eighth.

Brandon Crawford opened the eighth with a hard one-hopper that deflected off third baseman Nolan Arenado’s glove. Arenado quickly grabbed the ball out of the air and zipped a throw to retire Crawford.

Longoria followed with a grounder in the hole, just beyond Arenado’s dive. The Gold Glover took off his mitt and slammed it to the ground, upset that the no-hit bid was over.

“I was just frustrated, I wanted him to get it so bad,” Arenado said.

The 24-year-old Marquez made his second start since signing a $43 million, five-year contract.

“He’s going to throw a lot of games like that, that’s how good his stuff is,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “We just had our hands full today.”

Arenado provided all the support with a three-run homer, his first this season. The four-time Silver Slugger entered the day batting .246 with six RBIs.

Prior to Longoria’s hit, center fielder Ian Desmond made a diving catch and right fielder Charlie Blackmon a sliding grab to preserve the no-hit bid.

Giants starter Derek Holland Holland (1-2) allowed four runs on six hits in six innings.

Travis Bergen, Trevor Gott and Nick Vincent each threw a scoreless inning for the Giants, extending the bullpen’s scoreless streak to 20 innings. San Francisco’s bullpen has a 1.77 ERA.