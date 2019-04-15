Giants’ bullpen strong, but relief needed elsewhere

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Padres are growing up before our eyes, the Dodgers suddenly look fallible and the Rockies are a shadow of their former selves.

The first two-plus weeks of the season offered a slew of surprising developments in the National League West, but the Giants didn’t contribute many. Through 17 games, the Giants are who we (experts, media and fans) thought they would be.

The familiar, predictable script the Giants have been following isn’t going to produce a contender, but a few edits could go a long way toward improving the overall product.

The Giants may not be the most compelling team, but no bullpen in baseball can compete with the eight-man unit from San Francisco. In 58 innings, Giants relievers have allowed just 12 earned runs and struck out 55 hitters.

Six of the eight relievers have sub-2.00 ERAs while one who doesn’t, right-hander Reyes Moronta, looks like a closer-in-the-making. With three veterans set to become free agents this winter and a handful of promising relief prospects waiting in the minors, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has the assets needed to deal for more offensive firepower.

Early season trades aren’t as common as midsummers swaps, but Zaidi already supplemented the Giants’ lineup with the additions of Kevin Pillar and Tyler Austin. While Zaidi spoke about the importance of building one of the best bullpens in the majors this spring, it’s increasingly clear the Giants have the depth to withstand the loss of one or two relievers and remain one of the top units in baseball.

Zaidi may prefer to judge the 2019 club’s strengths and weaknesses on a larger sample size, but as the Giants travel to Washington, D.C., it’s possible he already believes a compromise to lose some pitching while gaining another hitter will be hailed as a success.

Pitching probables

Tuesday (4:05 p.m.): Dereck Rodríguez (1-2, 4.15 ERA) vs. Stephen Strasburg (1-0, 5.40 ERA)

Wednesday (4:05 p.m.): Jeff Samardzija (1-0, 1.62 ERA) vs. Jeremy Hellickson (1-0, 2.25 ERA)

Thursday (10:05 a.m.): Drew Pomeranz (0-1, 3.86 ERA) vs. Patrick Corbin (0-0, 2.84 ERA)

Storylines to watch

1. Will the slump ever end?

The Giants won their first series of the season over the weekend, but the offense remains a massive concern. None of the starting position players are hitting above .228 and first baseman Brandon Belt is the only regular with an OPS above the league average. The Nationals’ starting pitching is strong, but the bullpen remains a liability, which should give the Giants a chance to break out of a slump that began in earnest on Opening Day.

2. Can the bullpen continue its dominance?

The Giants’ front office expected Will Smith, Tony Watson and Sam Dyson to be reliable in high-leverage situations, but who knew Mark Melancon, Trevor Gott and Rule 5 draft choice Travis Bergen would develop into such useful weapons? The relievers have tossed 20 consecutive scoreless innings and while the Giants’ 1.86 team bullpen ERA is the only sub-2.00 mark in baseball, they’re one of just six teams with a sub-3.00 bullpen ERA.

3. Is a roster move on the way?

Zaidi and manager Bruce Bochy know the Giants need more out of their offense and catcher Aramis Garcia was ready to provide it in San Francisco on Sunday. The Giants brought Garcia in on the taxi squad in case Austin needed a stint on the injured list (elbow), but an MRI for Austin came back clean. It wouldn’t come as much of a surprise if the Giants brought Garcia to the nation’s capital anyway as they’re in dire need of more offensive talent.