At Napa forum, retired athletes, medical experts warn of head injuries

State law mandates all coaches receive training on concussions and the state athletics governing body has guidelines that must be followed before concussed athletes can return to play.

In Santa Rosa city high schools, before each sports season, students planning to participate in contact sports must receive concussion baseline testing and concussion education presentations before practice or tryouts begin.

NAPA — Speak up. Say something. Tell someone.

If you’ve taken a blow to your head or seen a teammate’s bell get rung, pay attention, former professional athletes and health professionals advise young athletes.

Congressman Mike Thompson, D-Napa, last week hosted a Healthy Athletes Town Hall at Napa Valley College for young people, coaches and parents.

Joined by former professional cyclist Levi Leipheimer of Sonoma County, Analy grad and former 49ers center Ben Lynch, Kaiser Permanente sports medicine doctor Robert Neid and nutritionist RosaLee Kamper, Thompson’s panel offered advice for the young boxers, wrestlers, cyclists and other athletes in the room.

Thompson, a Vietnam veteran, has worked to help other veterans suffering traumatic brain injuries. He also enjoys cycling and watched the rise of performance-enhancing drugs damage the sport’s reputation and ruin some cyclists’ careers.

Young athletes today wrestle with those issues, Thompson said he’s learned through speaking with kids.

“There’s no magic bullet. There’s not a bill that can be introduced or a regulation that can be passed that can fix this,” he said.

Instead, awareness is key.

Former 49ers player Lynch, who graduated from Sebastopol’s Analy High School in 1991 and played four years in the NFL, said he wished he knew more about concussions when he was a young athlete.

“I didn’t know until after I retired (in 2002) what a concussion was,” he said. “I always believed you had to be knocked unconscious to suffer a concussion.”

Five years after playing, he said he began learning more.

“I realized just how many concussions I suffered while playing football,” he said, including one in training camp that he hid from his teammates and coaching staff.

He drove himself to a private medical facility with what resembled symptoms of depression — a side effect now known to be a potential result of traumatic brain injuries. He was given anti-depression meds and offered mental health care.

“During that whole period of time, no one brought up head injury,” Lynch said.

Looking back, he said he can pinpoint at least two major hits he took that he now believes caused concussions.

Neid, a sports medicine specialist who has advised several teams, said the culture of wanting to be tough and continue to play can hurt an athlete even more in the long run.

“The culture remains one of not speaking up,” he said.

Speaking up for yourself if you’ve been knocked around or alerting a coach if a teammate has taken a hit needs to be the norm, he said.

“It’s everyone’s responsibility to look out for head injuries,” Lynch said.

And it shouldn’t be the player, parent or coach’s decision when a player is fit to return to play, Neid said. It needs to be a medical professional.

Spotting a serious head injury, and deciding when someone is ready to compete again isn’t easy, Neid said, since concussions don’t always appear the same.

Doctors say “If you’ve seen one concussion, you’ve seen one concussion,” he said. It’s not “You’ve seen one concussion, you’ve seen ’em all.”

One thing is for sure, though: concussions injure the brain. He showed three slides to illustrate the point.

First, he displayed the scan of a normal brain — colorful, yellow, green, blue.

Then, the scan of a comatose patient — nearly all blue.

UCLA has a portable scanner on its football field that Neid said was used recently after a player took a hit to the head. The young man walked over to the machine to be checked.

Neid showed the third slide — this young, healthy man’s brain looked eerily similar to the coma patient, mostly blue.

“And he was able to walk himself to the scanner,” Neid said to an astonished audience.

