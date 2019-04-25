It's draft day! What will 49ers do with No. 2 pick?

Now, the 49ers actually have to win.

General manager John Lynch has received a pass for losing since he took over the 49ers’ front office in 2017, because he inherited a terrible roster, replaced most of the players and watched many of those replacements get injured. In two years under Lynch, the 49ers have averaged just five wins per season.

If the 49ers win five games in 2019, Lynch could get fired. The rebuild can’t go on indefinitely. He needs to draft multiple players this week who can help the 49ers win at least eight games next season.

Here are five things to know about the 49ers heading into the NFL draft, which stars Thursday night with the first round:

1. The 49ers filled one need on Tuesday.

They signed backup guard Ben Garland. Meaning the 49ers probably won’t take a guard in the upcoming draft.

The 49ers needed a backup guard, because starters Laken Tomlinson and Mike Person have question marks. Tomlinson tore his MCL during the final game last season, and Person has started only 34 games during his eight-year career. Plus, their primary backup, former first-round pick Joshua Garnett, can’t stay healthy, having missed 25 games the past two seasons.

Garland, 31, hasn’t missed a game since 2015. In 2017 and 2018, he started seven games at guard for the Atlanta Falcons, whose offensive system is similar to the 49ers’ system. He fits Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

With Garland on the roster, the 49ers can focus on other positions during the draft.

2. The 49ers still have six major needs, and only six draft picks.

The 49ers own the second pick in Round 1, the fourth pick in Round 2, the third pick in Round 3, the second pick in Round 4, the third pick in Round 6 and the 39th pick in Round 6. They do not own a pick in Round 5 — they traded it to the Detroit Lions for Tomlinson.

With the 49ers’ remaining picks, they need to take an edge rusher to complement Dee Ford, a wide receiver to replace Pierre Garcon, a free safety to compete with Jimmie Ward and Adrian Colbert, plus a cornerback to compete with Jason Verrett and Ahkello Witherspoon.

The 49ers may need a punter and a kicker, too. Their punter from last season, Bradley Pinion, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And their kicker, Robbie Gould, has demanded a trade to the Chicago Bears. The 49ers still own his rights, because they gave him the franchise tag, but he has refused to sign it. He may opt to sit out the entire season rather than play for the 49ers.

In that case, the 49ers would need another kicker. And they might draft one in Round 6.

3. The 49ers may trade down in Round 1 to acquire more picks.

The 49ers have just two of the top 65 picks in the draft. Those picks may become starters right away, but the rest in lower rounds probably will be backups first.

The 49ers need more than two rookie starters. Ideally, they would draft at least four rookie starters — one edge rusher, one receiver, one corner and one safety. But to draft starters at all those positions, the 49ers probably would have to trade down in Round 1 and pick up another first-round pick, plus another second-rounder.