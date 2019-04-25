It's draft day! What will 49ers do with No. 2 pick?

GRANT COHN
PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
April 24, 2019

Now, the 49ers actually have to win.

General manager John Lynch has received a pass for losing since he took over the 49ers’ front office in 2017, because he inherited a terrible roster, replaced most of the players and watched many of those replacements get injured. In two years under Lynch, the 49ers have averaged just five wins per season.

If the 49ers win five games in 2019, Lynch could get fired. The rebuild can’t go on indefinitely. He needs to draft multiple players this week who can help the 49ers win at least eight games next season.

Here are five things to know about the 49ers heading into the NFL draft, which stars Thursday night with the first round:

1. The 49ers filled one need on Tuesday.

They signed backup guard Ben Garland. Meaning the 49ers probably won’t take a guard in the upcoming draft.

The 49ers needed a backup guard, because starters Laken Tomlinson and Mike Person have question marks. Tomlinson tore his MCL during the final game last season, and Person has started only 34 games during his eight-year career. Plus, their primary backup, former first-round pick Joshua Garnett, can’t stay healthy, having missed 25 games the past two seasons.

Garland, 31, hasn’t missed a game since 2015. In 2017 and 2018, he started seven games at guard for the Atlanta Falcons, whose offensive system is similar to the 49ers’ system. He fits Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

With Garland on the roster, the 49ers can focus on other positions during the draft.

2. The 49ers still have six major needs, and only six draft picks.

The 49ers own the second pick in Round 1, the fourth pick in Round 2, the third pick in Round 3, the second pick in Round 4, the third pick in Round 6 and the 39th pick in Round 6. They do not own a pick in Round 5 — they traded it to the Detroit Lions for Tomlinson.

With the 49ers’ remaining picks, they need to take an edge rusher to complement Dee Ford, a wide receiver to replace Pierre Garcon, a free safety to compete with Jimmie Ward and Adrian Colbert, plus a cornerback to compete with Jason Verrett and Ahkello Witherspoon.

The 49ers may need a punter and a kicker, too. Their punter from last season, Bradley Pinion, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And their kicker, Robbie Gould, has demanded a trade to the Chicago Bears. The 49ers still own his rights, because they gave him the franchise tag, but he has refused to sign it. He may opt to sit out the entire season rather than play for the 49ers.

In that case, the 49ers would need another kicker. And they might draft one in Round 6.

3. The 49ers may trade down in Round 1 to acquire more picks.

The 49ers have just two of the top 65 picks in the draft. Those picks may become starters right away, but the rest in lower rounds probably will be backups first.

The 49ers need more than two rookie starters. Ideally, they would draft at least four rookie starters — one edge rusher, one receiver, one corner and one safety. But to draft starters at all those positions, the 49ers probably would have to trade down in Round 1 and pick up another first-round pick, plus another second-rounder.

The teams most likely to trade with the 49ers are the New York Giants and Oakland Raiders, because those teams have lots of draft picks. The Giants have two first-round picks (Nos. 6 and 17), and the Raiders have three (Nos. 4, 24 and 27). Both teams are in the market to draft a quarterback.

If Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is available when the 49ers are on the clock with the second pick, they may receive trade offers from both the Giants and the Raiders.

The 49ers probably hope Murray will be available.

4. If the 49ers don’t trade down, they may take Nick Bosa or Quinnen Williams.

Most draft experts expect the Arizona Cardinals to draft Murray with the first pick. In that case, the 49ers may not receive any offers to trade down. They may have to make a selection with the second pick.

Meaning the 49ers most likely would take Ohio State defensive end Bosa or Alabama defensive tackle Williams. Bosa would fill a bigger need, because he’s an edge rusher, but he has a significant injury history.

He tore his ACL in high school and missed 11 games last season at Ohio State with an abdominal injury.

Players who miss games and can’t stay healthy in high school and college usually can’t stay healthy in the NFL when playing against bigger, stronger, faster players. See: Reuben Foster.

Williams does not have an injury history. And he is considered one of the best defensive prospects to enter the draft in years.

But he doesn’t fill a need. He plays defensive tackle, the same position as DeForest Buckner, Solomon Thomas and Arik Armstead — three first-round picks.

The 49ers must decide if they want the injury-prone player at a position of need, or the non-injury-prone player at a position of strength.

5. If the 49ers take Bosa or Williams, they may trade Arik Armstead.

Armstead plays defensive end in the base defense and nose tackle in the nickel defense. If the 49ers draft Bosa, he will take Armstead’s spot at base defensive end.

If the 49ers draft Williams, he will take Armstead’s spot at nickel nose tackle.

Either way, the 49ers will reduce Armstead’s playing time dramatically. He’ll be a backup, and an expensive one.

Armstead will earn more than $9 million in 2019. Then he will be a free agent in 2020. Rather than pay him all that money just to watch him sit on the bench and eventually sign with another team, the 49ers may look to trade Armstead if they draft Bosa or Williams.

Last year, the 49ers had a similar situation with offensive tackle Trent Brown, who was entering the final year of his contract. Rather than pay him, they spent a first-round pick on his replacement, Mike McGlinchey, then traded Brown the next day.

Armstead could get the same treatment. But in the long run, Armstead is an afterthought. The main thought is get the right players to win now.

