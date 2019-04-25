Giants shut down Blue Jays 4-0

TORONTO — Drew Pomeranz doesn’t have to wait any longer for his first win with the Giants.

Pomeranz and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, Pablo Sandoval homered for the second straight game, and the Giants beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 Wednesday, sweeping their two-game interleague series.

Pomeranz (1-2) allowed two hits, both singles, in a season-high six innings. It was his first scoreless start since Sept. 9, 2017, at Baltimore.

“What a great job, pitching so efficiently,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He was pounding the strike zone so well.”

Buster Posey, Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria all hit RBI doubles for the Giants, who went 4-4 on a three-city road swing despite a season-worst four-game losing streak in the middle of the trip.

“It’s good to come up here and win a couple,” Bochy said. “It made for a decent road trip. You lose the first two series and come out at .500, you take it.”

The Blue Jays were shut out for the first time since opening day, when they lost 2-0 to Detroit in 10 innings. Toronto has lost back-to-back home games after winning six of seven on a road trip to Minnesota and Oakland.

Pomeranz walked two and struck out five to win for the first time since last Aug. 10 with Boston.

“Drew was dealing, man,” Sandoval said. “I haven’t seen the guy throw the ball that well.”

The Giants had won two of Pomeranz’s first four starts, but he hadn’t earned a W until Wednesday.

“It’s nice to get that one out of the way,” he said.

Pomeranz retired the first 13 batters in order before walking Rowdy Tellez in the fifth. Teoscar Hernandez followed with a single, but was thrown out trying to stretch his hit into a double. Danny Jansen struck out to end the threat.

Eric Sogard’s leadoff single in the sixth was Toronto’s only other hit.

Reyes Moronto worked one inning and Trevor Gott finished.

Sandoval led off the fifth with a second-deck drive to right off Blue Jays right-hander Clay Buchholz. He hit a solo home run in the eighth inning Tuesday.

Sanoval’s shot Wednesday left his bat at 112.5 miles per hour, making it San Francisco’s hardest-hit ball of the season.

“The ball jumps off his bat,” an appreciative Bochy said. “He’s the one guy that’s finding the barrel consistently.”

Sandoval had not homered in consecutive games since doing it for Boston on May 10-11, 2015, against Toronto and Oakland.

“He’s pretty locked in right now,” Pomeranz said.

Buchholz (0-1) allowed four runs and six hits in five-plus innings. He walked none and struck out two.

“You miss a couple inches on the plate and that gives them the leverage to hit it,” Buchholz said. “And they didn’t miss.”

Futile firsts

The Giants failed to score a run in the first inning for the 25th straight game, extending their club-record stretch to start a season. The 1948 Chicago White Sox started the season by going 28 games without a first-inning run.