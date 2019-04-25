Barber: Warriors' lack of defense means series will go on

OAKLAND — Hey, Steve Kerr, what did you think of your team’s defense Wednesday night?

“Not good,” Kerr replied after the visiting Los Angeles Clippers had beaten the Warriors 129-121 in Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoff series.

That was it. Full stop. Hey, Kerr’s players couldn’t be bothered to find an answer for Lou Williams or Danilo Gallinari. Why should the coach work hard for answers?

Anyway, “defense” is a loose term for whatever the Warriors were doing when the Clippers had the ball Wednesday. The Warriors were orange cones, set out on the playground for Williams to dribble around. They were outlaws popping up in an old-fashioned arcade shooting gallery, only to hold a frozen pose as Gallinari rose up to release a jumper.

Consider the situation at halftime. The Warriors had hit 10 of 16 3-point attempts. They’d made 51.2% of their shots overall. They had assisted on 17 of 22 made shots, the greatest indicator of “the beautiful game.” They had only five turnovers.

In other words, the Warriors’ offense was a dangerous projectile in that first half. And yet they trailed by eight points. The visitors had wrested a 71-63 lead, thanks to the champions’ alarming lack of urgency on the defensive end. That sort of score used to be a four-quarter total back when Kerr was coming off the bench for the Chicago Bulls. Halves aren’t supposed to look like that.

“You’ve got to defend with some urgency,” Kerr said, revisiting the topic. “And we gave up 129 points on our home floor. And they shot 54%. And we weren’t right from the very beginning — 37 points we gave up in the first quarter. Everything we did in L.A., we did not do tonight. We sort of seemed to take it for granted that we were going to be OK.”

Oh, and by the way, Kevin Durant went bonkers and scored 45 points for the Warriors. He was brilliant. Just not brilliant enough.

Here’s one measure of the Warriors’ ineffectiveness. They blocked just three shots. This is the shot-blockingest team in the NBA, one that averaged a league-best 6.4 snuffs per game during the regular season, and had blocked 33 in four previous games against the Clippers.

If you add rebounding into the equation — it isn’t defense, precisely, but it is another function of effort, to a large degree — it all looks even worse. The Clippers out-boarded the Warriors badly for three quarters, extending their own possessions and making sure Golden State did no such thing.

Patrick Beverley was a particular annoyance. He’s an elite defender, everyone knows that. But Beverley shouldn’t be able to dominate the boards. He’s 6-foot-1, for crying out loud. Several times he sneaked in among taller Warriors and grabbed rebounds. He wound up with a game-high 14.

“When you look at this game, at the end of the game, he was matched up with four and fives under the basket and he kept coming out with the rebound,” Rivers said of Beverley, referring to the code words for power forwards and centers. “It just tells you how tough he is.”

It also tells how you inattentive the Warriors were when the ball was en route to the rim.