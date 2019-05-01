Benefield: Flexibility helps SRJC swimmers qualify for state meet

On the women’s side, the Bear Cubs will send Alex Langley seeded 10th in the 200-yeard breast stroke, 13th in the 100-yard breast stroke and 23rd in the 200-yard individual medley; Mary Khattar is ranked 9th in the 100-yard butterfly, 12th in the 50-yard freestyle and 20th in the 100-yard freestyle; Molly Davis from is seeded 11th in the 200-yard back stroke, 13th in the 1,650-yard free and 14th in the 50-yard free; and Reilly Clarkson is seeded 10th in the 400-yard individual medley, 13th in the 200-yard backstroke and 16th in the 200-yard individual medley. The Bear Cubs are led by Katie Morrison who is seeded 4th in the 200-yard back stroke, 6th in the 100-yard backstroke and 18th in the 50-yard freestyle. All five relays qualified.

The Bear Cubs who qualified for the California Community College Athletic Association Swimming and Diving State Championships at De Anza College Thursday-Saturday are: Cameron Flood ranked sixth in the 1,650-yard freestyle, 8th in the 500-yard freestyle and 25th in the 200-yard freestyle; Matthew Hayes, ranked 7th in both the 200-yard back stroke and 400-yard individual medley and 14th in the 200-yard individual medley; John Madden, ranked 6th in the 400-yard individual medley, 15th in the 200-yard individual medley and 17th in the 200-yard butterfly; Chadwick Leung, ranked 7th in the 200-yard butterfly, 18th in the 100-yard backstroke and 19th in the 200-yard individual medley; Jack McCormick who is seeded 9th in the 50-yard free, 16th in the 100-yard freestyle and 17th in the 100-yard butterfly; Julian Schiano-DiCola who is seeded 15th in both the 500-yard freestyle and 400-yard individual medley and 23rd in the 100-yard freestyle and Nate English, a breast stroke specialist, qualified in the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard medley relay. The Bear Cubs are led by Mark Sidorenko who is ranked 4th in the 100-yard freestyle, 5th in the 100-yard butterfly and 13th in the 50-yard freestyle. All five relays qualified.

Santa Rosa Junior College assistant swim coach Tyler Denize paced slowly back and forth while 13 athletes, eyes closed, laid supine around the pool deck.

He talked them through a 15-minute visualization exercise Monday — telling them to clench muscles, release them, focus on their breathing.

Then he asked them to picture the sights and sounds of their favorite places before he brought them to a bright light and a door.

The light is their energy, the door is what’s next. He asked them to harness their energy, walk through the door and see the pool deck at the California Community College Swimming and Diving State Championships at De Anza College in Cupertino.

“The last thing that goes through your head is perfection. You are going to have the perfect race,” he said.

Then he brought them back to the pool deck. It was time to practice.

The visualization exercises that have been a part of the Bear Cubs’ routine all season long were put to the test in a big way last weekend at the Big 8 Conference Championships because athletes were asked to have the perfect race not one, not two, not three but four, five and six times. It was that kind of weekend in that kind of conference championship meet.

“Big 8 is brutal,” head coach Jill McCormick said. “It is definitely, by far, the fastest in the state.”

Athletes who made the state meet last year were suddenly looking at super times — faster than last year in fact — that were not guaranteeing that they were in the top 16 and would move on.

Case in point: Sophomore team captain Jack McCormick made the state meet last year in the 50-yard freestyle with 21.47 qualifying time. This year, there was no way that time would cut it — the times showing up from other conference championship meets across the state were looking just too quick.

But McCormick felt like he could compete at the state meet, he just had to get in. So he raced in the morning and touched the wall in 21.43. A lifetime best, but not good enough. In the finals that afternoon, he finished in 21.41 — again, a lifetime best that was not good enough. In the next shot at it, he raced the 50 in 21.39. Just short.

“That’s three lifetime bests in a matter of five hours and it’s not enough,” Jill McCormick, who is Jack’s mom, said.

So the coaching staff got creative. Athletes have to make a state cut time once but that can, in some cases, allow them to race other events at the big meet. They just have to get in and sometimes that means picking a race that is outside of an athlete’s wheelhouse.

“I have a brilliant coaching staff and we really just nerd out, ‘What about this? What about this? Is this what I think is our best bet?’” Jill McCormick said.

“You are just trying to get these guys as many scoring opportunities as possible,” she said. “You getting in is a scoring opportunity for your team and it’s keeping somebody else out.”

So the team gambled in a couple of cases. Like putting Jack McCormick, a sprint specialist, in the water side-by-side in the 100-yard free with distance guy and Novato High grad, Julian Schiano DiCola. The goal? Get both guys into the 50-yard free by swimming a lightning fast first half of a 100-yard race.