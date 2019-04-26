Sharks banged up after epic comeback in 1st round of playoffs

SAN JOSE — As the San Jose Sharks survived back-to-back overtime games that left captain Joe Pavelski bloodied and dazed, and most of his teammates drained emotionally and physically, the Colorado Avalanche sat back and watched.

Whether that will have an impact when the teams meet in the second round starting Friday night in San Jose remains to be seen.

“I’m sure they smell a little blood in the water with us going seven games and overtime,” coach Peter DeBoer said Thursday. “I’m sure they’ll be ready to go.”

The Avalanche raced past the Western Conference’s top team in the regular season by winning the final four games of a five-game series against Calgary. After getting shut out in the opener, Colorado outscored the Flames 17-7 over the final four games thanks in large part to the dynamic duo of Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, who combined for eight goals and nine assists in those last four games.

Colorado has had six days off and has its own concerns about shaking off any rust and getting back to playoff intensity.

“I think they’re a little bit tired,” Colorado defenseman Nikita Zadorov said. “They come in on a good mood, came back, crazy game, an emotional game for them. It’s a new round. It doesn’t matter anymore. We had a great rest, we had a few practices. We’re hungry to play. We’re ready to go.”

The key for the Sharks will be rebounding from the emotions of the past week as they battled back from 3-1 down in the first round against Vegas to advance.

They needed to survive a double-overtime thriller on the road in Game 6 and then an even more draining clincher. They rallied from 3-0 down in the third period by scoring four goals on the power play after Pavelski was knocked out when he crashed to the ice head first following a hit from Cody Eakin.

The owner of the Knights said Thursday a senior NHL executive phoned him to apologize for the major penalty call. Bill Foley, a Sonoma County vintner, said the call came Wednesday morning from an executive who is “about as senior as you can get,” but he did not want to identify him.

San Jose won 5-4 in overtime but will likely be without Pavelski, at least for the opener. He was at the practice facility Thursday but didn’t practice. He is listed as day to day but DeBoer said he’s unlikely to play Game 1.

The Sharks hope they can use that momentum to carry them to a fast start in the second round.

“We know there’s going to be energy in the building tomorrow night,” forward Logan Couture said. “That’s a given. It may not be the same energy that was there the end of that Game 7. But they’ll be energized and they’ll give us energy.”

Here are some other things to watch:

Key matchup

San Jose’s turnaround in the first round coincided with shutdown defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s return from an undisclosed injury that sidelined him for two-plus games. San Jose won all four games when Vlasic was healthy as he played a big part in neutralizing Vegas’ potent line of Paul Stastny, Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty. He’ll have his hands full again this round against MacKinnon’s line.