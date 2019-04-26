Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray drafted 1st overall by Arizona Cardinals

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — A Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at the top, two more QBs along the way — and a whole lot of guys who like nothing better than putting passers on the ground.

That was the look for the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.

Arizona defied NFL custom and at least temporarily created a quarterback quandary by selecting Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray to start proceedings in a wet and wild selection show.

As thousands of fans withstood rain that began just about when Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke Murray’s name, the Cardinals spent a second straight high pick on a signal caller. Arizona moved up from 15th overall to 10th in 2018 to grab Josh Rosen.

NFL teams simply don’t do that, but with a new coach in college-trained Kliff Kingsbury, the Cardinals made the bold move. At least until they likely move Rosen elsewhere in a trade.

“My job is to come in every day, work hard and get better each and every day, do what I can to make this team better,” Murray said. “I’ve known Josh since high school, so me and him are cool. We got along really well, so I’ve always been fond of him. But us being teammates now, I can’t control anything but going in there and working hard.”

Resplendent in a pink suit — nothing close to the Cardinals red he will be wearing in Arizona — Murray was a first-round baseball pick by the Oakland A’s. He becomes the 22nd Heisman Trophy winner to go first overall and is the second straight Sooners quarterback to pull it off: Baker Mayfield went to Cleveland in 2018.

“BACK TO BACK!!!!! CONGRATS K1!!!! Well deserved my brotha!!!” Mayfield tweeted.

As for bypassing baseball, Murray has no qualms about the decision.

“I love playing multiple sports. I grew up playing multiple sports,” he said. “I just think there’s no reason to limit yourself to one sport. I love to compete, so it wasn’t a big deal for me.”

With quarterbacks so in demand these days, the Giants might have reached a bit for Duke’s Daniel Jones at the sixth spot, and the Redskins did just the opposite to get Dwayne Haskins. They stayed put at No. 15 and the Ohio State star fell to them.

Perhaps serendipitously, he held a bowling party about 30 miles away Thursday night.

“I’m just going to work on getting my head in that playbook,” said Haskins, a one-year starter for the Buckeyes. “I’m going to do all I can to get physically and mentally ready for the upcoming season and just motivate my guys that’s coming in with me in this rookie class.”

After Murray, though, defense became the order of the night. Of the first 20 picks, 12 were for that side of the ball, all of them pass-rushing threats.

Ohio State edge rusher Nick Bosa went second to San Francisco as expected. The 49ers have used a first-round selection on four defensive linemen in the past five drafts.

Bosa’s older brother, Joey, plays for the Chargers and was the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Their father also played in the NFL.

“Good genes, man,” Bosa said with a laugh. “It was just excitement all around. My brother wanted me to go higher than he did (third overall), so just for my dream to come true and my family to be there to watch, it was pretty great.”