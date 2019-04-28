Nevius: 49ers' Nick Bosa says he's sorry, and should keep saying it

C.W. NEVIUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 27, 2019

Has Nick Bosa apologized enough for his insensitive social media posts?

Not yet, but he’s getting there.

Understand, I think he’s going to be fine as a 49er. At least as long as he doesn’t post another racially tinged tweet about Beyonce’s music. (Which was both stupid and wrong, BTW.) He says he’s learned that was a huge mistake.

And this is the NFL. If a guy can play, they’ll employ anybody. Drugs, weapons, domestic abuse and assault — they’re all represented on pro football rosters. Seventeen picks after Bosa was chosen, the Titans picked a defensive lineman, Jeffery Simmons, who is seen on a video hitting a woman repeatedly when he was in high school.

So yeah, Bosa will be fine. As long as he picks up his apology game. His first attempts to mitigate the issue were full of wiggle words and qualifiers. He “liked” an Instagram post of a friend, but didn’t read the incredibly offensive hashtags at the bottom.

C’mon, dude.

His second crack at it on Friday was better. Meeting the media, he said, “I definitely made some insensitive decisions and I’m sorry if I hurt anybody.” He even said, despite calling Colin Kaepernick “a clown” in a tweet, that he “respects what he’s done and I apologize for that.”

Well done. Now repeat that, word for word, in reply to every question about it.

Otherwise, you’re just giving oxygen to a story that some would love to keep alive. One commenter called Bosa “weak” because if he had the courage of his convictions he’d have left the offensive posts up instead of deleting them. So, even if he knew the tweets were offending people, he should have left them up to demonstrate strength of character? Sounds like a lose-lose to me.

The point is, this shouldn’t be taken lightly. We are living in an age of the enduring stain. One error — sometimes inexcusably offensive and sometimes just poor judgment — lives on forever.

Which brings us to Luke Walton. The former Warriors and Lakers coach and new Sacramento Kings coach has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior, subjecting a woman to unwanted touching and pushing her down on the bed in his hotel room in 2014.

We don’t know for sure what happened. But it doesn’t sound good and the incident has become a national story, prompting investigations from the NBA, the Kings and the Warriors.

Raising the question: Will Walton ever coach again?

That’s not an idle thought. In the #MeToo era we’ve seen more than one person lose their careers after being accused of inappropriate behavior. At the low end of the spectrum, producer Harvey Weinstein is charged with being a heinous sexual predator who deserves to spend time in prison.

But comedian Aziz Ansari, who faced accusations he pressured a woman to have sex after a date, has yet to rebuild his career, even though he’s been apologetic.

And of course he should apologize. But what is there after that? Is there no going back? One mistake and you’re done for life? A sincere apology has to carry some weight.

At present, Walton’s legal team is taking the approach of attacking the accuser, which is not a good look. And Walton may want to fight this all the way until the legal cows come home.

But if there’s a chance this happened and Walton knows it, I’d recommend the same thing as Bosa — apologize. Say you are sorry. And that doesn’t mean beginning with “while I don’t remember events as you do …”

Standing up for a public apology isn’t easy, but it is the right thing to do. And better yet, it works.

As proof, we give you last year, where it was discovered — just before the NFL draft — that quarterback Josh Allen had posted some racist tweets when he was in high school.

Allen was ready with an answer.

“I’m not the type of person I was at 14 and 15 and tweeted so recklessly,” he said. “I don’t want that to be the impression of who I am because that is not me. I apologize for what I did.”

Buffalo, despite dire warnings of racial divides in the locker room, drafted him with the seventh pick of the first round. And his teammates, and others around the league, elected to give him a chance.

Even the 49ers’ Richard Sherman weighed in, telling ESPN, “He was a kid. If you gave most of us a platform early in high school, I’m sure our immaturity would have shown, as his did.”

Now, by all accounts, things are going well in Buffalo. Allen is even turning out to be a better QB than many expected. Which is how you win over teammates.

As far as someone having a problem with Bosa because he is backing President Donald Trump, I hate to burst anyone’s bubble, but the idea that these political coffee klatches form in the locker room is far-fetched. These are world-class professional athletes who are laser-focused on next Sunday’s game. For many of them, Trump is just noise in the distance.

Besides, you say Bosa likes Trump? So do 40% of Americans. I am not among them, but lots of people do.

Tiger Woods plays golf with Trump — and did so recently. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is frequently referred to as a longtime friend of Trump’s.

It hasn’t hurt them. And it shouldn’t hurt Bosa if he nails the apology and moves on.

Because the first time he drops a quarterback, the Faithful will be on their feet, cheering. Politics will be the furthest thing from their minds.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius

