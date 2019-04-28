Nevius: 49ers' Nick Bosa says he's sorry, and should keep saying it

Has Nick Bosa apologized enough for his insensitive social media posts?

Not yet, but he’s getting there.

Understand, I think he’s going to be fine as a 49er. At least as long as he doesn’t post another racially tinged tweet about Beyonce’s music. (Which was both stupid and wrong, BTW.) He says he’s learned that was a huge mistake.

And this is the NFL. If a guy can play, they’ll employ anybody. Drugs, weapons, domestic abuse and assault — they’re all represented on pro football rosters. Seventeen picks after Bosa was chosen, the Titans picked a defensive lineman, Jeffery Simmons, who is seen on a video hitting a woman repeatedly when he was in high school.

So yeah, Bosa will be fine. As long as he picks up his apology game. His first attempts to mitigate the issue were full of wiggle words and qualifiers. He “liked” an Instagram post of a friend, but didn’t read the incredibly offensive hashtags at the bottom.

C’mon, dude.

His second crack at it on Friday was better. Meeting the media, he said, “I definitely made some insensitive decisions and I’m sorry if I hurt anybody.” He even said, despite calling Colin Kaepernick “a clown” in a tweet, that he “respects what he’s done and I apologize for that.”

Well done. Now repeat that, word for word, in reply to every question about it.

Otherwise, you’re just giving oxygen to a story that some would love to keep alive. One commenter called Bosa “weak” because if he had the courage of his convictions he’d have left the offensive posts up instead of deleting them. So, even if he knew the tweets were offending people, he should have left them up to demonstrate strength of character? Sounds like a lose-lose to me.

The point is, this shouldn’t be taken lightly. We are living in an age of the enduring stain. One error — sometimes inexcusably offensive and sometimes just poor judgment — lives on forever.

Which brings us to Luke Walton. The former Warriors and Lakers coach and new Sacramento Kings coach has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior, subjecting a woman to unwanted touching and pushing her down on the bed in his hotel room in 2014.

We don’t know for sure what happened. But it doesn’t sound good and the incident has become a national story, prompting investigations from the NBA, the Kings and the Warriors.

Raising the question: Will Walton ever coach again?

That’s not an idle thought. In the #MeToo era we’ve seen more than one person lose their careers after being accused of inappropriate behavior. At the low end of the spectrum, producer Harvey Weinstein is charged with being a heinous sexual predator who deserves to spend time in prison.

But comedian Aziz Ansari, who faced accusations he pressured a woman to have sex after a date, has yet to rebuild his career, even though he’s been apologetic.

And of course he should apologize. But what is there after that? Is there no going back? One mistake and you’re done for life? A sincere apology has to carry some weight.

At present, Walton’s legal team is taking the approach of attacking the accuser, which is not a good look. And Walton may want to fight this all the way until the legal cows come home.