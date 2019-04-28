Barber: Rockets are Warriors' stiffest challenge

The NBA Finals begin Sunday, but the league has renamed the event. It’s now known as an NBA Western Conference semifinal.

I hate to endorse anticlimax, but the biggest series of the 2019 NBA playoffs is the one about to tip off at Oracle Arena. Everyone knows the basketball postseason has become Warriors vs. The World. And the team best prepared, best designed to challenge the two-time defending champions is the Houston Rockets.

That’s different than saying the Rockets are the second-best team in the NBA. The Trail Blazers and Nuggets may be their equals. The Bucks and Raptors are probably a tick better in the East. But I don’t believe any of those teams would get the Warriors’ attention as much as Houston.

I would have been shocked to hear this back in October, at the start of the season.

It’s obvious that the Rockets were the Warriors’ main threat a year ago. James Harden had his best season ever and his team had the best record in the NBA, dropping Golden State to the No. 2 seed. The Warriors kicked it into gear once the playoffs began, and there was only team that offered any true resistance. The Rockets.

It is hard to recall now how dire it all felt when the Warriors fell behind 3-2 in the West finals and were forced to win Game 7 at Houston. The Rockets were killing the champs not just with relentless 3-point shooting, but with a switching perimeter defense that had the Warriors frustrated and a bit baffled. We will never know how that series would have ended had Rockets point guard Chris Paul not strained his hamstring in Game 5. We just know that he got hurt, and that the Warriors regrouped to win the final two games as Houston’s shooting touch disappeared.

The Rockets had made a statement in that series. They made another one this offseason, and it seemed to be, “We don’t know what the hell we’re doing.”

Yes, that team’s core strengths are Harden’s versatile scoring, Paul’s playmaking and the athletic post play of Clint Capela. But that perimeter defense was a huge factor, too, especially against the Warriors. And the Rockets all but abandoned the notion last summer. They let two of their hardworking, long-armed defenders — Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute — walk away.

Those guys were only two bricks in the wall, but sometimes you pop out a couple of bricks and, well, you no longer have a wall.

And sure enough, the team began the 2018-19 season looking more like the old San Diego Rockets. Two weeks into the season, they were 1-5. After 25 games, the Rockets were 11-14. There was your confirmation. Houston general manager Daryl Morey had outsmarted himself. The Rockets were blowing up in a ball of flame. The Warriors could cross another “contender” off the list.

It’s hard to fully explain what happened after that. Part of it, of course, is that Harden did in 2018-19 what Stephen Curry did in 2015-16: He entered the season as the reigning MVP, and managed to improve. Harden’s scoring average jumped from 30.4 to 36.1. He topped 55 points six times, all between Jan. 14 and March 22.