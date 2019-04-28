Barber: Rockets are Warriors' stiffest challenge

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 27, 2019

The NBA Finals begin Sunday, but the league has renamed the event. It’s now known as an NBA Western Conference semifinal.

I hate to endorse anticlimax, but the biggest series of the 2019 NBA playoffs is the one about to tip off at Oracle Arena. Everyone knows the basketball postseason has become Warriors vs. The World. And the team best prepared, best designed to challenge the two-time defending champions is the Houston Rockets.

That’s different than saying the Rockets are the second-best team in the NBA. The Trail Blazers and Nuggets may be their equals. The Bucks and Raptors are probably a tick better in the East. But I don’t believe any of those teams would get the Warriors’ attention as much as Houston.

I would have been shocked to hear this back in October, at the start of the season.

It’s obvious that the Rockets were the Warriors’ main threat a year ago. James Harden had his best season ever and his team had the best record in the NBA, dropping Golden State to the No. 2 seed. The Warriors kicked it into gear once the playoffs began, and there was only team that offered any true resistance. The Rockets.

It is hard to recall now how dire it all felt when the Warriors fell behind 3-2 in the West finals and were forced to win Game 7 at Houston. The Rockets were killing the champs not just with relentless 3-point shooting, but with a switching perimeter defense that had the Warriors frustrated and a bit baffled. We will never know how that series would have ended had Rockets point guard Chris Paul not strained his hamstring in Game 5. We just know that he got hurt, and that the Warriors regrouped to win the final two games as Houston’s shooting touch disappeared.

The Rockets had made a statement in that series. They made another one this offseason, and it seemed to be, “We don’t know what the hell we’re doing.”

Yes, that team’s core strengths are Harden’s versatile scoring, Paul’s playmaking and the athletic post play of Clint Capela. But that perimeter defense was a huge factor, too, especially against the Warriors. And the Rockets all but abandoned the notion last summer. They let two of their hardworking, long-armed defenders — Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute — walk away.

Those guys were only two bricks in the wall, but sometimes you pop out a couple of bricks and, well, you no longer have a wall.

And sure enough, the team began the 2018-19 season looking more like the old San Diego Rockets. Two weeks into the season, they were 1-5. After 25 games, the Rockets were 11-14. There was your confirmation. Houston general manager Daryl Morey had outsmarted himself. The Rockets were blowing up in a ball of flame. The Warriors could cross another “contender” off the list.

It’s hard to fully explain what happened after that. Part of it, of course, is that Harden did in 2018-19 what Stephen Curry did in 2015-16: He entered the season as the reigning MVP, and managed to improve. Harden’s scoring average jumped from 30.4 to 36.1. He topped 55 points six times, all between Jan. 14 and March 22.

It wasn’t just Harden, though. Capela has continued to develop. Houston has received valuable supporting contributions from Kenneth Faried, Austin Rivers and Iman Shumpert, all of them newcomers this season. And while Ariza and Mbah a Moute got away, another of those interlocking perimeter pieces, P.J. Tucker, remains around to get a hand in the face of Kevin Durant or Klay Thompson.

“The defense is basically the same,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters in Oakland on Saturday. “They’re switching an awful lot, and trying to keep bodies in front of the ball handler. And they’ve done a really, really good job.”

Like I said, though, it isn’t that the Rockets are so dominant a team. It’s that they are singularly composed to threaten the Warriors.

It starts with Harden. The Warriors have only a couple of weaknesses that have carried through the Kerr years. One is a tendency to get sloppy with the basketball and cough up turnovers. That isn’t a particular problem against the Rockets, but Weakness No. 2 is — the Warriors’ habit of racking up fouls by reaching for the ball on defense.

We saw it in the series that just concluded, a first-round matchup with the Clippers. Los Angeles shot 173 free throws in six games, and made 141 of them. It was one reason the series was closer than expected. The Clippers’ Lou Williams shot 41 of those free throws. Few NBA players are more adept at drawing fouls.

In fact, there may be just one who is savvier and more creative in getting officials to blow their whistles: Harden.

It can be brutal to watch. Honestly, I kind of hate Harden’s style of leaning and bumping and flailing. But you have to respect the effectiveness. If Curry or, say, Kevon Looney winds up in foul trouble because they get duped too many times by Harden, things could get dicey for the Dubs.

There’s another thing that makes this matchup less than ideal for the Warriors. They tend to play the 5 position one of two ways. Against true centers like Utah’s Rudy Gobert or Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams, they fight height with height and give the starter’s minutes to someone like DeMarcus Cousins (before he tore his quad muscle) or Andrew Bogut. Against smaller, quicker teams, Kerr leans more heavily on Looney and Draymond Green.

Capela breaks the model to some extent. At 6-foot-10, he isn’t a giant by NBA standards. But he’s taller than Looney and Green, and his leaping ability expands the advantage. Either of those Warriors would be hard pressed to guard Capela one-on-one in the post. Yet Bogut isn’t right for the job, either. The Rockets kill teams with guard-center pick-and-rolls. If Bogut is on the court with the Houston starters, they will work hard to isolate him on Harden or Paul, and that won’t go well for the Australian.

Oh, one more thing about the Houston Rockets. They aren’t intimidated by the Warriors. Not at all. They believe they were on their way to vanquishing the Warriors a year ago until Paul was injured. The Rockets won three of four meetings this regular season, too, outscoring Golden State by a combined 25 points. They have every reason to believe they can win this series.

“I admire what Houston has done over the last couple years, building their roster, building their style, competing with us,” Kerr said. “Obviously, last year’s series was epic. Great competition. So I’ve got great respect for what they’ve done, and they’re relentless. They’re continuing to come at us.”

That they are. The Rockets are the foe that won’t go away, which makes this the most compelling round of basketball in the playoffs.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

