49ers' pick of punter raises eyebrows

SANTA CLARA – In the 2019 draft, the 49ers punted on their biggest need: defensive back.

In 2018, the 49ers allowed 35 touchdown catches and intercepted just two passes — the worst touchdown-to-interception ratio allowed by a defense in NFL history. Rather than take a defensive back on Day 1, or Day 2, or with their first pick on Day 3, the 49ers traded down in Round 4 and took a punter — Mitch Wishnowsky of Utah. They did not take a defensive back until their final pick.

The 49ers originally owned the second pick in Round 4. They traded that to the Cincinnati Bengals for the eighth pick in Round 4, which the 49ers used on Wishnowsky. They also acquired the 10th pick in Round 6 and the 26th pick in Round 6 from the Bengals in the deal.

Wishnowsky is a 27-year-old punter from Australia, who averaged 45.7 yards per punt in three years of college.

“With all due respect to the other punters, we felt Wishnowsky was a big-time prospect,” general manager John Lynch said Saturday in the 49ers auditorium. “Hopefully, (Wishnowsky) is the long-term answer — we’re talking a 10-year guy.”

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he did not enjoy scouting punters, and hopes he doesn’t have to scout them again for at least a decade. “It was painful, but I learned a lot doing it. That was the first time I spent a lot of time (scouting punters). You can get a lot from analytics, because you need numbers for hang time. You can read a lot of it on paper, which is nice.”

Wishnowsky played his home games in Salt Lake City, which is 4,226 feet above sea level. Meaning his punts may have carried farther in Salt Lake City than they will in Santa Clara. His numbers may have been inflated.

“Everyone knows he’s the best punter in the draft,” Shanahan explained. “You always want to take (a punter) as late as possible. But, I promise you we wouldn’t have gotten him if we waited until the fifth round.”

The 49ers didn’t have a fifth-round pick coming into Day 3. That changed Saturday morning, when they traded veteran defensive lineman Dekoda Watson and the 40th pick in Round 6 to the Denver Broncos for the 10th pick in Round 5. Then, the 49ers took Arkansas linebacker Dre Greenlaw instead of a defensive back.

“We felt like this was a solid pick to add depth at linebacker for us,” Lynch explained.

After Greenlaw, the 49ers took Stanford tight end Kaden Smith instead of a defensive back with the third pick in Round 6. Smith ran a 4.92 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, a slow time for a tight end.

“I’m not going to send him on a bunch of speed routes,” Shanahan said. “The speed is not an issue. He’s effective in the pass game and he can be a good blocker for us, too.”

Lynch added: “There’s a reason these guys go later.”

After Smith, the 49ers took Vanderbilt offensive tackle Justin Skule instead of a defensive back with the 10th pick in Round 6.

“He started 40 games in the SEC,” Shanahan said. “He may not be the prototypical tackle that would go early in the draft, but the game is not too big for him. He has the ability to make it. When you start 40 games in the SEC and play at the level he did versus that competition, you know the guy is made of the right stuff. He can come in and compete with (backup) Shon Coleman, try to push him to be that swing tackle (off the bench). He definitely has a chance to do that.”

But why did the 49ers choose to take a backup offensive tackle, a backup tight end, a backup linebacker and a punter instead of a much-needed cornerback or safety?

“You try to improve your team wherever you can,” Shanahan said. “You look at our secondary, it’s not the easiest thing in the world to draft a guy who can come in and beat out Richard Sherman, Jason Verrett, Ahkello Witherspoon, Tarvarius Moore, Jimmie Ward, Jaquiski Tartt, Marcel Harris, Adrian Colbert and Antone Exum.”

Combined, those nine players broke up just 20 passes last season.

After taking Skule, the 49ers had only one pick remaining: the 26th pick in Round 6. Finally, they took a defensive back — Virginia cornerback Tim Harris.

Harris will turn 24 in July. He spent six years in college, because he suffered two serious injuries. In 2016, he tore his labrum and was a medical redshirt. In 2017, he injured his wrist and was a medical redshirt again.

In six years of college, Harris intercepted four passes and broke up 17. The NFL did not invite him to the combine. But at his pro day, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds — a very fast time.

“Very talented football player,” Lynch said. “You just can’t have enough good corners.”

Oh, really?