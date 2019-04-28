Raiders keep adding Clemson players

JOSH DUBOW
ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 27, 2019

ALAMEDA — The Raiders got off to a busy start on day three of the NFL draft by making three trades and ending up with another player from the national championship game.

The Raiders took Eastern Michigan defensive end Maxx Crosby, Houston cornerback Isaiah Johnson and LSU tight end Foster Moreau in the fourth round on Saturday. Oakland then traded up nine spots in the fifth round by giving up an extra seventh-round pick to take Clemson slot receiver Hunter Renfrow with the 148th pick.

Renfrow is the third Clemson player taken by general manager Mike Mayock in this draft. He selected defensive end Clelin Ferrell fourth overall and cornerback Trayvon Mullen in the second round. Oakland also took another player from the title game in the first round in Alabama running back Josh Jacobs.

Renfrow had 186 catches for 2,133 yards and 15 TDs in 53 games in college.

With the 230th pick, the Raiders took defensive end Quinton Bell of Prairie View.

