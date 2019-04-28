North Bay League swimmers secure spots at North Coast Section meet

Santa Rosa High School’s David Mertz bested the North Coast Section qualifying time in two events Saturday at the North Bay League swimming and diving championships at SRJC.

Mertz swam the boys’ 200-yard freestyle race in 1:42.15 to outdo the qualifying time by less than a second, and also won the 500 freestyle in 4:36.35 — almost four seconds faster than needed.

Others who exceeded qualifying times were Windsor’s Connor Wong in the boys’ 100 fly, Santa Rosa’s Megan Jones in the girls’ 200 freestyle, Montgomery’s Julie Kwan in the girls’ 100 backstroke and Montgomery’s Tessa Oliver in the girls’ 200 individual medley.

The five were also among a host of swimmers in other individual and relay events whose times earned them consideration for the section meet next weekend.