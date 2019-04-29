Barber: Warriors' 104-100 win over Rockets is a flop

OAKLAND — The fans at Oracle Arena stood and cheered as one. One minute and 55 seconds remained in Game 1 of the Warriors’ Western Conference semifinal against the Houston Rockets, and James Harden had just missed a free throw.

The failure of any visiting dignitary is bound to draw applause at any sporting event, especially when it’s the playoffs and the two teams are de facto rivals. But Harden’s miss was a particularly joyous occasion here. It wasn’t just a 1-point swing. It was poetic justice, levied against a man who distorts and degrades the game he plays so well.

Game 1, a 104-100 win by the Warriors, was a flop. Or more to the point, a collection of flops. Most of them were committed by Harden, some by his teammate Chris Paul — and a few by the Warriors, no doubt. Not all of them drew foul calls. Enough of them did, however, that this game between two of the best teams in the NBA became hard to watch.

I hate writing about officiating. I would rather downplay it, for a couple reasons. One is that I’m on social media a lot, so I know that just about every fan of every sports team ever assembled — or at least those fans with a Wi-Fi connection — believes his/her team is wronged, egregiously and consistently, by the officials. Most Warriors fans will tell you that Stephen Curry doesn’t get anywhere near his fair share of free throws, while Draymond Green is unfairly targeted. Warriors haters will say just the opposite, and both sides have video clips to prove the point.

The other thing that made me sympathetic toward sports officials was covering so many high school games. Basketball games were the worst. It didn’t matter the result. The home crowd left every prep hoops gym red-faced and short of breath from yelling at the refs. It got so bad sometimes, I felt embarrassed for the kids playing the games.

But this column isn’t about officiating, really. It’s about a style of play. It’s about the Houston Rockets and their insistence on adjusting the tint of basketball’s gray area.

Everyone knows that Harden is the Pharaoh of Phlops. He is the reigning league MVP and has about a 50-50 shot of winning the award again this year, and getting to the free-throw line is a big part of what makes him unstoppable.

During the Warriors-Clippers series in the first round, Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers talked about teasing his top scorer, Lou Williams, about trying too hard to sell contact. Rivers said he had seen the film put together by the NBA competition committee to weed out flopping. He told Williams, “They showed 15 plays. Eight were of James Harden, and seven were you.”

The NBA might need to splice together a new tape: At least 10 clips should be of Harden, and Paul needs a few, too.

No one was surprised by the Rockets’ propensity to act out slow-motion war-movie death scenes Sunday afternoon. (Welcome to this screening of “All Quiet in the Western Conference.”) We all knew it was coming. But that doesn’t make it any easier to watch.

There was Harden drawing a dubious whistle against Andre Iguodala at 7:44 of the first quarter, a call that sent Iguodala to the bench with his second foul. There was Harden, hooking Kevon Looney’s arm as he drove the lane and flailing to make it appear as though he were merely trying to escape Looney’s evil clutches. There was Harden, drawing a phantom call (again on Iguodala) with 8:01 left in the game. There was Paul, jumping straight into Klay Thompson’s outstretched hands at the 4:52 mark and getting free throws because the Rockets were in the bonus.